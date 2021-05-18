Aravive Announces Three New Appointments to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointments of John A. Hohneker, M.D., Sigurd C. Kirk, and Peter T.C. Ho, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kirk was also appointed to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Dr. Hohneker was also appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board.



“We are pleased to welcome Dr. John Hohneker, Mr. Sigurd Kirk, and Dr. Peter Ho to our Board of Directors. They will further strengthen our Board, as they bring extensive drug development and business development expertise to Aravive,” said Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., Chairman of the Board of Aravive. “Their experience in biopharmaceutical and healthcare senior executive leadership positions will be valuable to the Company as we continue to advance our AVB-500 clinical development program to treat life-threatening cancers. We look forward to their contributions to the future success of Aravive.”

Dr. John Hohneker has more than 30 years of experience as an innovative senior biopharmaceutical physician executive and leader with significant drug development experience and a strong track record of success. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Evelo Biosciences, a publicly traded company, and on the Board of privately held Trishula Therapeutics, Inc.

Dr. Hohneker has advanced several drugs (biologics and small molecules) from pre-clinical evaluation through Phases 1-4 and market registration across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology. Previously, in various senior management positions, including at Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline, he played a critical role in numerous highly successful commercial product launches.

Dr. Hohneker received his M.D. from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Robert Wood Johnson (previously known as Rutgers) Medical School and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in medical oncology at the University of North Carolina. He received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Gettysburg College.

Mr. Sigurd (Sig) C. Kirk is a senior corporate business development executive with more than 15 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience in the areas of branded biopharmaceutical, medical device and generic products.

In his most recent position, Mr. Kirk was Executive Vice President, Corporate Business Development at Allergan, where he was a member of the Executive Leadership Team. He was an integral member assessing development and commercial opportunities, leading due diligence, as well as negotiating and transacting key legal and financial terms.

Previously, Mr. Kirk was at Barr Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly a $2.8B global specialty pharmaceutical company that was acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals. In his last role there, he was Senior Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Mr. Kirk started his career at Deloitte & Touche as an Audit Manager, earning his CPA certification. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University.

Dr. Peter T.C. Ho has more than 25 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience in numerous operational roles that have ranged from senior management in large pharmaceutical companies, including leading the oncology discovery and early development group at GlaxoSmithKline, to corporate officer roles in small public biotech (Epizyme) and start-up private biotech (BeiGene and Boston Pharmaceuticals) companies. He also currently serves as Senior Scientific and Medical Advisor to Overland Pharmaceuticals, D3 Bio, and M4K Pharma, and is a Scientific Advisory Board member of Accent Therapeutics.

Dr. Ho has significant experience in senior executive leadership roles in the areas of solid tumor and hematologic oncology. In nearly 30 years in private industry and the federal government, he has been directly responsible for the first-time-in-human dosing of 19 anticancer agents and has overseen the development of over 60 hematology and oncology compounds throughout all phases of clinical trials. He has played a key role in the product approvals of several new chemical entities (NCE) and biologics.

Dr. Ho is currently an Adjunct Associate Professor in the Division of Chemical Biology and Medicinal Chemistry at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina. Dr. Ho received his M.D. and Ph.D. (pharmacology) degrees from Yale University and then completed a pediatrics residency at The Children's Hospital of Boston, followed by clinical fellowships in pediatric hematology/oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and in clinical oncology and regulatory sciences jointly through the U.S. FDA and the National Cancer Institute. He received his bachelor’s degree in Biology at Johns Hopkins University.

