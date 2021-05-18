Drilling Recommences, Azucar Provides Update for the El Cobre Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a focused drill program at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz State, Mexico.



A detailed summary of the project is provided on the Company’s website but in brief the El Cobre project covers a 5 km trend of porphyry copper-gold associated alteration and mineralisation along which five separate zones have now been identified and explored in past drilling campaigns (see Figure 1). On September 29, 2020, the Company released an initial mineral resource estimate on the project from only the Norte Zone. The base case resource estimate (using a net smelter return cutoff of US$12/tonne) for the Norte Zone is comprised of an indicated resource of 1.2 Moz AuEq (47.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu 1.4 g/t Ag) and an inferred resource of 1.4 Moz AuEq (64.2 million tonnes grading 0.42 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu and 1.3 g/t Ag). Further details of the resource estimate are provided below.

The focus for the current drill program in 2021 will be in the Pedregal, Villa Rica, and Encinal Zones of the property. Initially one hole is planned for each area.

The Pedregal target is one of two prominent magnetic anomalies located north of the Norte Zone, neither of which has been drilled in the past. The Pedregal target is about 1.0 kilometre north of the Norte Zone.

At the Encinal Zone, located roughly 4.3 kilometres to the southeast of the Norte Zone, the Company plans to follow-up past drill results. On June 29, 2017 Azucar announced the results of initial drilling on this exposed stockwork (Hole EC-17-025) that returned results including 34.47 metres grading 0.73 g/t Au and 0.20% Cu.

At the Villa Rica Zone, located about 1.8 km south of the Norte Zone, the Company plans to further explore the Raya Tembrillo target. Initial drilling in 2017 on the Raya Tembrillo target intersected two styles of mineralisation; hypogene copper-gold porphyry mineralisation (115.00 metres of 0.57 g/t gold and 0.27% copper, see press release of November 28, 2017) and near surface exotic enriched copper mineralisation with an apparent tabular distribution (94.00 metres of 1.36% copper; see press release of December 13, 2017).

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Azucar, stated “We are pleased to report these plans and excited to get the drill turning once again on the excellent targets that we have at El Cobre. We look forward to updating shareholders on this year’s plans and reporting on our progress and results.”

More information on El Cobre is available on the Azucar website at http://www.azucarminerals.co m .

Technical Details and the El Cobre NI 43-101 Technical Report

On September 29, 2020, the Company released an initial mineral resource estimate for the Norte Zone comprising an indicated resource containing 748,000 ounces of gold and 221Mlbs copper (47.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu 1.4 g/t Ag) and an inferred resource containing 860,000 ounces of gold and 254Mlbs copper (64.2 million tonnes grading 0.42 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu and 1.3 g/t Ag).

For details on the estimation of mineral resources, including the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources at the El Cobre property, Canadian investors should refer to the report dated effective November 13, 2020, and titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the El Cobre Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Veracruz State, Mexico” which is available under Azucar Minerals’ profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website. The Technical Report was authored by Kris Raffle, P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., and Sue Bird, M.Sc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. The NSR and AuEq values were calculated using US$1,500/oz gold, US$3.00/lb copper and US$18/oz silver, and using metallurgical recoveries of 88% for gold and copper, and 70% for silver.

Mr. Norm Dircks, a Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG, CPG-11938) is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. The porphyry mineralisation reported in this news release is associated with broad areas of alteration and stockwork veining. True widths cannot be determined at this time. The analyses reported were carried out at ALS Global Laboratories of North Vancouver using industry standard analytical techniques. For gold, samples are first analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples that return values greater than 10 g/t gold using this technique are then re-analysed by fire assay but with a gravimetric finish. For copper, samples are first analysed by Inductively Coupled Plasma – Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (“ICP-AES”), with four acid digestion. Samples that return values greater than 10000 g/t copper using this technique are then re-analysed by HF-HNO3-HCLO4 digestion with HCL leach and ICP-AES finish. Blanks, field duplicates and certified standards were inserted into the sample stream as part of Azucar’s quality assurance and control program which complies with National Instrument 43-101 requirements.

About Azucar

Azucar is an exploration company with a mandate to thoroughly explore the El Cobre project in Veracruz, Mexico, which covers multiple gold-rich porphyry targets, as demonstrated by recent drilling. Azucar holds a 100% interest in the El Cobre project, subject to net smelter returns (“NSR”) royalty interests, assuming production from the property exceeds 10,001 tonnes per day of ore, totaling 2.25% which can be reduced to 2.0% though the payment of US$3.0 million.

