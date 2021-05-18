Position Imaging Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status

STRATHAM, N.H., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Position Imaging, Inc , a pioneer in omnichannel logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, today announced the company has attained Microsoft’s Gold-level partner competency, demonstrating a best-in-class ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem. In addition, Position Imaging’s iPickup Smart Package Room solution is now available on the Azure Marketplace which allows organizations to find, try, and provision applications from service providers who are certified to run on Microsoft Azure.



To earn a Microsoft gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and/or consumption/usage) commitment (for most Gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

“We are proud to achieve Microsoft’s Gold Partner Status and to unlock additional go-to-market offers and programs that can help us expand and grow our business,” said Ned Hill, Founder and CEO, Position Imaging. “We are also excited to be showcased in Microsoft Azure Marketplace and look forward to working with partners—around the world—to scale and grow economically with iPickup Smart Package Room installations.”

As a Microsoft Gold partner, Position Imaging’s iPickup Smart Package Room is Azure certified to seamlessly leverage Microsoft’s cloud, and securely store as well as quickly process all data gathered from these on-premises solutions. The visual data captured from computer-vision monitoring at multi-family buildings is processed to protect and secure dropped-off packages as well as simplifying residents’ package retrieval.

“By achieving a competency, Position Imaging has proven its commitment, capability, and expertise in Microsoft products and technologies,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales, and Channel Chief at Microsoft. “For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. These organizations have qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams.”

Position Imaging was previously selected into the coveted Microsoft for Startups program that provides qualified B2B tech startups with technology and sales enablement resources to help accelerate business growth. Microsoft says the program has unlocked $1billion in sales opportunities for its startups, last year alone, through its co-sell initiative. Position Imaging is now co-sell-ready and has gained access to a stellar global sales force.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers, and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

See the iPickup Smart Package Room solution on Azure Marketplace : https://bit.ly/3eNAPyP

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through iPickup® to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com

