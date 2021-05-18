JM Family Enterprises Announces Achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating for New Deerfield Beach Headquarters

Deerfield Beach, Fla., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM Family Enterprises has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for seven buildings at its headquarters in Deerfield Beach through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing buildings and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

"The health, safety and well-being of our associates has always been of utmost importance at JM Family, and that focus has only been elevated during the last year,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO, JM Family.

While the distinction currently applies to buildings at the company’s main campus in Deerfield Beach, the policies and procedures leveraged for this certification — sick leave policies, health benefits, cleaning and sanitization procedures, and emergency preparedness programs — are already in existence and can be found across all operating locations. In the coming months, the company will be working toward achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its other JM Family-owned facilities.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions.

“We hope the WELL rating and the seal on our doors serves as a visible indication of confidence and trust, communicating to all associates and visitors that their safety is our highest priority,” said Burns.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,200 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, a company committed to improving automotive dealers’ performance by offering Finance & Insurance products and services, dealership training and consulting; World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast; JM Lexus, one of South Florida’s leading Lexus dealers; DataScan, a provider of solutions for wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management; and Home Franchise Concepts, a multi-brand franchise network consisting of Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean and Kitchen Tune-Up.

JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

