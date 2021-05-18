ICG Enterprise Trust Plc. Correction: Notice of Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

18 May 2021

Correction: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company wishes to notify shareholders of an error in the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders. The error relates to the venue of the meeting, which is incorrectly stated on page 4.

The incorrect sentence is in the first paragraph of page 4, which states: “Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of ICG Enterprise Trust plc will be held at The Pantiles, 2A Luttrell Avenue, London, SW15 6PF on 21 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for the following purposes.”

This sentence should read: “Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) of ICG Enterprise Trust plc will be held at Procession House, 55 Ludgate Hill, London, EC4M 7JW on 21 June 2021 at 3:00 pm for the following purposes.”

