Legrand's Infinium Quantum Independently Verified by MultiLane to Improve Network Performance as Well as Reduce CAPEX and OPEX

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced that MultiLane, Inc , has independently verified that the Infinium Quantum Fiber System increases network performance—beyond IEEE’s industry-standard fiber connectivity loss—to provide greater network efficiency. In addition, Infinium Quantum was shown to achieve significant Bit Error Rate (BER) improvement with a notable reduction of Forward Error Correction (FEC) codewords. For more test information, please access MultiLane’s report, “The Quantum Effect.”



“For many years, the conventional wisdom held that any performance level at or beneath the IEEE standard was deemed to be good enough,” said Gene Smith, Director of Product Management and Marketing, Legrand. “However, when it comes to today’s complex electronics and more advanced modulation schemes, ‘good enough’ will not do. Thanks to MultiLane’s foresight to conduct this test we now have the verified data that clearly shows Infinium Quantum’s dramatic effects of optimizing optical headroom to increase the overall network performance.”

MultiLane has been helping transceiver vendors optimize their products and pass standard specifications for nearly a decade. In a real-world production environment, the Infinium Quantum fiber system was tested via the MultiLane ML4054B 400G transceiver test platform. The results verified that Legrand’s solution, when compared to standard fiber, realized a 3.6x BER improvement, 1.04dB total link loss reduction, and a 1.77x decrease in FEC Corrections.

“As system integrators continue to navigate the challenge of scaling network capacity and balancing cost, fiber selection can just as easily be an inhibitor or enabler,” said Kees Propstra, VP Marketing, MultiLane. The Infinium Quantum system has proven to unlock more optical headroom while future-proofing fiber investments.”

Additionally, the 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews panel has given the Infinium Quantum Fiber System a rating of 4.5 out of 5. The high rating comes with a product distinction of being not only a “superb” offering but also one that “provides groundbreaking and new technical milestones,” according to the rating system. Put the Infinium Quantum Fiber System to the test in your own lab by requesting a demo .

About MultiLane

MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane’s products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance test services and fully automated, turn-key test solutions. In addition, MultiLane develops high speed ATE modules that fit in wafer-scale automated test systems such as Advantest’s V93K platform.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com