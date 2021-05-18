2021 Insights Across Retinal Diseases, Viral & Non-Viral Vector Platforms for Gene Therapies, Allogeneic Cell Therapy, and More

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Growth Opportunities in Cell & Gene Therapies, Retinal Diseases, Drug Delivery Platforms, Plant-based Drugs, Cardiac Health, AI-based Devices, Computation Methods, and Cultured Milk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides insights across retinal diseases, viral and non-viral vector platforms for gene therapies, allogeneic cell therapy, bone repair, gluten antigen-specific drug therapy for Celiac disease, plant-based anti-cancer agents, and food colors.

Further, PCR-free whole genome sequencing, oral protein-drug delivery technology for insulin, and cryo transmission electron microscope for viral protein analysis are discussed.

The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.

The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Life Sciences, Health & Wellness Exonate Ltd. UK Visus Therapeutics Inc. WA, US Novosteo Inc. CA, US Anokion SA, Switzerland Dyno Therapeutics, US Spotlight Therapeutics, US Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, US Naturex SA, France Oramed Pharmaceuticals, NY, US Wize Pharma, Israel Longeveron, FL, US Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA, US Variantyx, US Rapid Dose Therapeutics, Canada Key Contacts

