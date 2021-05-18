Business Survey 1Q 2021 with Focus on Australia, Canada, UK, USA: 46% and 34% of the Large Enterprises Surveyed Anticipate Spending More on Collaboration and Cloud Telephony

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Survey 1Q 2021: the Impact of Covid-19 on Collaboration and Cloud Telephony for Large Enterprises" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst surveyed 435 enterprises with 250-999 employees (large enterprises) in Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA between December 2020 and February 2021 to assess how they have adapted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and what changes they expect to make in the future. This report focuses on findings from the questions asked about collaboration solutions and cloud telephony.
This report provides:
- information about changes in large enterprises' use of, and demand for, collaboration and cloud telephony solutions, by vertical sector
- data on large enterprises' planned spending on collaboration tools and cloud telephony in 2021 (compared to that in 2020), by vertical sector
- a comparison of large enterprises' take-up of collaboration solutions with that of cloud telephony.
Sample
- 250-499 employees: 211
- 1500-999 employees: 224
- Vertical sectors:
- Agriculture, mining, transportation, utilities and construction (AMTUC)
- Manufacturing
- IT and telecoms
- Wholesale/retail
- Finance, insurance and real estate (FIRE)
- Professional business services
- Other services
Countries Covered
- Australia
- Canada
- UK
- USA
