Business Survey 1Q 2021 with Focus on Australia, Canada, UK, USA: 46% and 34% of the Large Enterprises Surveyed Anticipate Spending More on Collaboration and Cloud Telephony

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Survey 1Q 2021: the Impact of Covid-19 on Collaboration and Cloud Telephony for Large Enterprises" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst surveyed 435 enterprises with 250-999 employees (large enterprises) in Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA between December 2020 and February 2021 to assess how they have adapted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and what changes they expect to make in the future. This report focuses on findings from the questions asked about collaboration solutions and cloud telephony.

This report provides:

  • information about changes in large enterprises' use of, and demand for, collaboration and cloud telephony solutions, by vertical sector
  • data on large enterprises' planned spending on collaboration tools and cloud telephony in 2021 (compared to that in 2020), by vertical sector
  • a comparison of large enterprises' take-up of collaboration solutions with that of cloud telephony.

Sample

  • 250-499 employees: 211
  • 1500-999 employees: 224
  • Vertical sectors:
    • Agriculture, mining, transportation, utilities and construction (AMTUC)
    • Manufacturing
    • IT and telecoms
    • Wholesale/retail
    • Finance, insurance and real estate (FIRE)
    • Professional business services
    • Other services

Countries Covered

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • UK
  • USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/syimqb


 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cloud Computing and Storage
                            
                            
                                Cloud Telephony
                            
                            
                                Collaboration Solution
                            
                            
                                Collaboration Tool
                            
                            
                                Telephony
                            
                            
                                VoIP and Videoconferencing
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data