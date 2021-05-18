Business Survey 1Q 2021 with Focus on Australia, Canada, UK, USA: 46% and 34% of the Large Enterprises Surveyed Anticipate Spending More on Collaboration and Cloud Telephony

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Survey 1Q 2021: the Impact of Covid-19 on Collaboration and Cloud Telephony for Large Enterprises" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst surveyed 435 enterprises with 250-999 employees (large enterprises) in Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA between December 2020 and February 2021 to assess how they have adapted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and what changes they expect to make in the future. This report focuses on findings from the questions asked about collaboration solutions and cloud telephony.

This report provides:

information about changes in large enterprises' use of, and demand for, collaboration and cloud telephony solutions, by vertical sector

data on large enterprises' planned spending on collaboration tools and cloud telephony in 2021 (compared to that in 2020), by vertical sector

a comparison of large enterprises' take-up of collaboration solutions with that of cloud telephony.

Sample

250-499 employees: 211

1500-999 employees: 224

Vertical sectors: Agriculture, mining, transportation, utilities and construction (AMTUC) Manufacturing IT and telecoms Wholesale/retail Finance, insurance and real estate (FIRE) Professional business services Other services



Countries Covered

Australia

Canada

UK

USA

