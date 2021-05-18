Hamburg Commercial Bank Selects nCino’s Best-in-Class Technology

WILMINGTON, N.C., LONDON and HAMBURG, Germany, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) will deploy the nCino Bank Operating System® as part of its IT modernisation in the course of its digital transformation.

With representation across Germany’s metropolitan regions and in select markets in Europe, HCOB is a Hamburg-based commercial bank and specialty financier, serving commercial clients and financing projects in the real estate and shipping sector, as well as in the renewable energy and infrastructure industry.

By leveraging nCino’s cloud-based Commercial Banking Solution, HCOB will simplify and automate existing financing processes. nCino’s platform will unify fragmented systems and enable the bank to better manage risk and react faster to regulatory changes. For its clients, HCOB will offer enhanced digital options, increased transparency and faster credit decision times with the deployment of nCino.

“We are excited to be in business with Pierre Naudé, Josh Glover and the entire nCino team. We followed nCino’s growth and success prior to its decision to go public last year and after a comprehensive due diligence, decided to collaborate with the team. We feel nCino’s product suite will significantly contribute to the data and IT transformation we are undergoing here at HCOB,” said Ian Banwell, Chief Financial Officer at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

“nCino is a proven leader in digital banking solutions globally, and we are delighted about collaborating on this strategic initiative. We are convinced this innovative move will benefit our client interaction, as it drives operational efficiency as well as our data and digital capabilities,” added Christopher Brody, HCOB’s Chief Investment Officer and responsible for the sales activities of the bank.

“We are incredibly pleased to be working with the team at Hamburg Commercial Bank to help accelerate its cloud adoption and digital strategy,” said nCino Chief Executive Officer Pierre Naudé. “As we continue to enhance the breadth and depth of the nCino platform and expand internationally, we greatly value HCOB’s confidence and partnership as our first customer in Germany and look forward to being a part of its digital transformation journey.”

nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution was selected as the leading commercial loan origination system by Aite Group in the global analyst firm’s most recent vendor evaluation, which also named nCino the winner of “The World Traveler Award” for the company’s global expansion and geographically diversified installed base.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with the successful specialty financier Hamburg Commercial Bank,” said Jens Treskatis, Area Vice President at nCino Germany. “By offering an agile and flexible cloud-based platform that meets the demands of a highly regulated market, nCino is well positioned to support financial institutions in Germany. We are very excited to provide HCOB with a scalable, digital solution to connect the bank with its clients and third parties on a single platform, to bring new levels of collaboration to the institution.”

Accenture will provide project management, design, development and testing to support HCOB’s implementation of the nCino platform.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About HCOB

Hamburg Commercial Bank AG (HCOB) is a private commercial bank and specialist financier headquartered in Hamburg. HCOB offers its clients a high level of structuring expertise in real estate financing with a focus on Germany and has a strong market position in international shipping. The bank is one of the pioneers in the pan-European market for project financing of renewable energies and is also involved in the expansion of digital infrastructure. HCOB offers individual solutions for international corporate clients and specialty lending as well as a focused corporate business in Germany. Digital products for timely domestic and international payments as well as other trade finance solutions also support the needs of the bank's customers. HCOB is increasingly aligning its activities with established ESG criteria and has anchored sustainability aspects in its business model. For further information, please visit: www.hcob-bank.com.

