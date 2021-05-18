Senior Business Transformation Expert Raj Nagarajan Joins FTI Consulting in Dallas

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Raj Nagarajan as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Business Transformation practice.



Based in Dallas, Mr. Nagarajan brings over 20 years of experience in architecting and delivering successful transformations and performance improvement for clients. He has worked with clients extensively in the process industries (oil & gas, chemicals/derivatives), industrial products and consumer goods, and his expertise extends to M&A transactions where he has delivered pre-deal operations due diligence and post-deal synergy realizations.

Mr. Nagarajan has deep experience in structural operating model transformations in manufacturing, procurement, supply chain and SG&A functions, while employing improvement levers such as strategic sourcing, shared services, outsourcing, organizational optimization and governance design.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Raj to the firm, as he will further enhance our ability to help clients navigate their most complex business transformation and performance challenges,” said Carlyn Taylor, Leader of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “He brings a unique skillset that will enable us to better serve C-suites, boards and investors in transformational and transactional projects.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Nagarajan spent 11 years at Deloitte, where he served Fortune 500 companies in the Americas, Europe and Africa by running enterprise programs with employee counts ranging from 5,000 to 30,000. Most recently, he served as Chief Transformation Advisor to a major food and beverage manufacturer and a large recreational retailer.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Nagarajan said, “I am excited to be part of FTI Consulting and continue my endeavors in helping boards, management and investors improve financial performance of their companies. The firm fosters a client-focused, results-driven culture, based on strong internal collaboration and expertise.”

Mr. Nagarajan’s arrival further solidifies FTI Consulting’s continued investment in the Business Transformation practice, exemplified most recently by the appointments of Omar Aguilar, Michele Booth and Sumeet Gupta as Senior Managing Directors.

