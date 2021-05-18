Mydecine Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

DENVER, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

“Mydecine accomplished a number of key milestones in the first quarter of 2021 which collectively advanced our mission to bring one of the most robust portfolios of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics to the forefront of the mental health industry,” stated Joshua Bartch, CEO of Mydecine. “Most notably, we achieved the first-ever international export of psilocybin mushrooms and solidified our clinical and commercial supply chain in order to advance our R&D. This supply advantage, combined with our API and LeadGens Lab partnerships, strategically advances our drug development and clinical trials, further positioning Mydecine to lead the next-generation of synthetic and naturally-derived psilocybin novel compounds. We are extremely pleased to have reached this critical point in our development and look forward to building upon these successes in the months ahead.”

Mr. Bartch added, “In addition to the key operational milestones achieved In the first quarter of 2021, we raised C$20 million, and I am pleased to report that Mydecine is well-funded to continue to strategically act on our growth strategy, including the advancement of our IP portfolio, build out of our clinical trial calendar, expansion of our European operations and development of our technology division.”

Business Highlights During and Subsequent to the First Quarter 2021

Enhanced Partner Relationships

Entered into an exclusive partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) at the University of Alberta, and further expanded capabilities that enable support of multiple drug development and clinical trial programs simultaneously.

Partnered with LeadGen Labs, a custom synthesis and contract research organization, to support the Company’s novel psychedelic drug development efforts and considerably increase the number of novel molecules it can synthesize concurrently.

Secured Clinical and Commercial Supply of Psilocybin Mushrooms

Completed the first-ever international export of psilocybin mushrooms from a private mycology-focused research and cultivation facility in Jamaica.



Further Developed International Operational Footprint

Michel Rudolphie, former Novartis Norway CEO and former CEO and President of Make-A-Wish International, joined the Company as President of European Operations to develop and lead strategy, business development and comprehensive success across Europe.

Partnered with Principal Investigator Dr. David Erritzoe at Imperial College London (ICL) to conduct leading research in psychedelics, as well as the creation of novel collaborative pyschopharmacology/psychedelic research clinic between ICL and a major mental health NHS Trust in London.

Strengthened IP Portfolio

Filed seven provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in its efforts to discover valuable novel compounds in fungi for medicinal and pharmaceutical use.

Filed provisional patent for Mindleap’s mental health technology with the USPTO and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

Improved Capital Markets Positioning

Raised C$20 million through bought deal offerings.

Migrated to the NEO Exchange and commenced trading on March 23, 2021.

Submitted formal application to list on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.



Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $5.2 million for the first quarter 2021, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.03, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.2 million for the first quarter 2020, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.01.

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $11.3 million.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine’s core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world’s best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. (FORMERLY NEWLEAF BRANDS INC.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

As at, March 31,

2021

$ December 31,

2020 (audited)

$ Current assets Cash 11,324,999 2,190,702 Rent receivable 45,351 27,746 Accounts receivable 9,593 - Inventory 36,620 47,262 Sales tax receivable 17,711 13,734 Prepaids and deposits 3,982,350 216,003 Total current assets 15,416,624 2,495,447 Non-current assets Intangible asset 155,617 - Investment in joint venture 617,309 620,092 Investment in associate 4,304,874 4,481,988 Right-of-use asset 198,036 223,645 Investment properties 1,400,855 1,418,345 Property and equipment 405,961 291,614 Total assets 22,499,276 9,531,131 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 920,817 1,187,486 Convertible debentures 464,770 2,959,755 Derivative liabilities 1,440,368 1,586,744 Lease liability – current portion 71,760 69,329 Total current liabilities 2,897,715 5,803,314 Non-current liabilities Long-term portion of lease liability 141,007 167,118 Total liabilities 3,038,722 5,970,432 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 105,408,931 85,298,435 Contributed surplus 13,923,899 12,734,636 Equity portion of convertible debentures 35,107 254,690 Accumulated other comprehensive income (468,601 ) (444,803 ) Deficit (99,438,782 ) (94,282,259 ) Total shareholders’ equity 19,460,554 3,560,699 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 22,499,276 9,531,131

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC. (FORMERLY NEWLEAF BRANDS INC.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)