Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027 - Healthcare Anatomical Models Segment to Account for $2.1 Billion

The "Healthcare/Medical Simulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare/Medical Simulation estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Healthcare Anatomical Models, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Web-based Simulators segment is readjusted to a revised 16.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $619.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Healthcare/Medical Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$619.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.



Healthcare Simulation Software Segment to Record 15.4% CAGR



In the global Healthcare Simulation Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$286.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$770.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$701.9 Million by the year 2027.



