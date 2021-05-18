Global Online Accommodation Booking Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Brought Some Changes in the Travel Accommodation Market Players Distribution

Dublin, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Accommodation Booking Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Online Accommodation Booking Market 2021" provides insights into the current state and trends of the online travel accommodation market worldwide. Among other findings, the publication reveals that for some of the major market players, the disruptions happened in 2020 resulted in substantial loss of market shares, while some were able to keep their positions.

Recent developments in the global online accommodation booking market

The global online accommodation market on par with the total travel industry underwent substantial disturbances with the onset of the COVID-19. Before the pandemic, the use of mobile devices to book travel accommodation was trending upward, and the share of hotel mobile app usage was the second highest among all applications used for travel purposes.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, however, the share dropped by 12 percentage points, according to the publisher's research findings. This follows the general trend of fall in travel sales and travel application usage due to the pandemic; however, future app usage is expected to exceed the pre-pandemic levels.

The year 2020 made it clear that technology-driven solutions in the travel and travel accommodation industry will be essential in the future. Specifically, 8 of 10 survey responds from select Asian countries stated that accommodation providers would need to use the latest technologies to make them feel safe. Furthermore, travelers across the globe claimed when it comes to choosing a hotel, they would pay closer attention to health and safety standards in future travel.

COVID-19 brought some changes in the travel accommodation market players distribution

Globally, when taken on average, Booking.com was the leading website in the category "accommodation and hotels", as of April 2021, despite having seen significant lower revenue in 2020, as revealed in the new publication. Furthermore, some sources also show Airbnb, Agoda, Traveloka, and Go MMT following Booking in the rankings in specific countries, while legacy global online booking company Expedia underwent a substantial loss in market share in many countries of the world in 2020.

Report Coverage

This report covers the global online travel market for accommodation booking. It takes into account a wide definition of accommodation, including hotel rooms, hostels, apartments, private rooms and others. While the focus is on leisure and unmanaged travel, some sources cited in this report might also include business travel.

Besides sales figures, penetration and rankings, this report also reveals important market trends and forecasts.

The following global regions are covered in this report: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North America, while data availability varied by country.

Report Structure

The global chapter opens the report, including an overview of global market developments, trends, regional and country comparisons.

The rest of the report is divided by regions. The regions are presented in the order of descending total online travel sales.

Within each region, regional information is included first, where available, and the countries are also presented in the order of descending online travel sales. Where no comparable sales figures were available, other related criteria such as total E-Commerce sales, online shopper and Internet penetration were applied.

In the country sections, the following information is covered, where available: online accommodation booking sales, channels used for booking accommodation, devices used to book accommodation online, share of consumers booking travel accommodation online and the rank of this category among other categories purchased online, and top websites used to book accommodation. Not all types of information mentioned are provided for each country due to varying data availability.

For the global and regional sections, also information about overall online travel sales was included as a context for the development of the online accommodation booking segment.

Global Overview

Online Travel Market Overview & Trends, December 2020

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2019 & 2020e & 2023f

Online Travel Sales, in USD billion, 2021f & 2023f

Top 10 Online Booking Channels through STAAH Channel Manager, by Rank Based on Confirmed Nights Booked, 2019 & 2020

Travel Apps Used, incl. Hotel Apps, in % of Travelers, February 2021

Top 10 Accommodation Websites, by Web Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, February 2021

Gross Travel Booking Sales Value of Booking Holdings Inc., in USD billion, Q4 2019 & Q4 2020

Share of Adult Travelers Who Claimed that Accommodations Would Need to Use the Latest Technologies to Make Travelers Feel Safe, by Country, in %, July 2020

