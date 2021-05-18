mHealth Apps Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 57.57 Billion by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1%

Pune, India, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MHealth Apps Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global mHealth apps market size is projected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. The consumer demand for monitoring their health is responsible for encouraging mobile application developers and pharmaceutical organizations to develop health monitoring apps and bolster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled "mHealth Apps Market, 2019-2026."

Global MHealth Apps Market Highlights:

The MHealth Apps Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the MHealth Apps industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, MHealth Apps market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





Many people are focusing on developing their health by consuming healthy products, vitamins, and supplements. mHealth apps enable consumers to accurately monitor their progress and empower them to live a healthy lifestyle. Major smartphone manufacturers such as Apple, Inc. and Google LLC have promoted the use of health tracking apps. For example, Meditech MHealth is a mobile app version of its Consumer Health Portal, ensuring the secure tracking of critical health parameters using an algorithm to safeguard data. Apps such as Fitbit, Bluestar, and Apple Heart Study remind consumers to take medication on time after surgeries and eliminate high costs incurred by healthcare providers for offering beds, saline, and other such essential services to patients, thereby propelling the market.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global MHealth Apps Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

List of Key Players Profiled in the mHealth Apps Market Report

Fitbit Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Livongo Health

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Abbott

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.





Impact of COVID-19

The mHealth apps market growth has been minimally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising concerns over identifying symptoms of the infection among patients. Governments are actively encouraging patients to maintain safety measures and identify signs of the COVID-19 virus in their bodies. For example, the Indian government announced an app named "Aarogya Setu" on April 2, 2020, that enables the consumer to identify symptoms and prevent the spread of the infection by tracking the number of patients in an area. The upcoming strain of the coronavirus is further anticipated to increase the adoption of mHealth apps for mitigating the spread of deadly infections and positively influence market growth.

This report focuses on MHealth Apps Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





Segments

By app type, the market is segregated into disease & treatment management, wellness management, and others. Based on application, it is divided into monitoring solutions, fitness solutions, diagnostics solutions, treatment solutions, and others. As per operating system type, it is classified into Google app store, Apple app store, and others. Geographically, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

This report analyzes the latest market trends and the top segments. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it studies the regional developments and the strategies implemented by the market's key players.





Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of Health Monitoring Apps to Curb Chronic Diseases to Impact the Market Positively

The rising cases of chronic diseases across the globe, such as cardiovascular diseases, heart diseases, respiratory problems, hypertension, and diabetes, have escalated the demand for mHealth apps. For example, based on the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronary heart disorders are extensively diagnosed in the US, resulting in over 365,914 recorded death counts in 2017. Such apps provide monitoring and constant reminders to patients for taking their medicines. Further, the development of new technologically advanced apps offering advanced features is expected to fuel the market. For example, the National Health Service (NHS) launched a new virtual health platform in June 2019 to enable healthcare professionals to evaluate the app and boost its efficiency. Therefore, due to the advanced detection features offered by these apps, the adoption virtual health solutions among patients has increased, thereby driving the growth of this market.

Regional Insights

Europe to be a Dominant Shareholder Fueled by the Rising Adoption of Smartphones

Europe is projected to dominate the mHealth apps market share due to the rapid adoption of smartphones in the region. The use of smartphone apps enables people above the age of 65 years suffering from chronic diseases to consume their medicines on time. The region is focusing heavily on personalized medication and digital monitoring by adopting mHealth apps.

In the Asia Pacific region, countries such as India have the highest toll of COVID-19 infections and deaths. To contain the spread of infection, the central government, along with local governments, has been launching health-related apps to allow patients to monitor their symptoms and also register for vaccination.

The prominent presence of mHealth companies such as Bayer AG, BioTelemetry Inc., AT&T, and CardioNet Inc. is responsible for the rising adoption of digital health apps to tackle chronic diseases and drive market growth in North America.





Competitive Landscape

Competitors to Launch Novel Products to Assist Consumers in Improving Health

Many organizations have launched mHealth apps for assisting several veterans in improving their health and complete dosages. For example, The Department of Veterans Affairs launched novel products to provide services to army veterans through a digital healthcare portal. In addition, companies have partnered up with each other to enhance their product portfolios. For example, Fitbit and FibriCheck partnered with each other to allow their customers in the UK, Netherlands, and Belgium to check their heart rate from smartwatches and other wearable devices.

Industry Development

September 2020: MyMedic launched a new mHealth app on Google Play, Apple Appstore, and through a portal to enable efficient consultation between patients and doctors.





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Statistics on Smartphone Penetration Rate for Key Countries Data Pertaining to Healthcare Expenditure for Key Countries New Product Launches Overview on Technological Advancements Pertaining to mHealth Apps Key Merger and Acquisition Strategies by Top Players Industry Background of mHealth

Global mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America mHealth Apps Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By App Type Disease and Treatment management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Market Analysis – By Application Monitoring Services Fitness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Other Market Analysis – By Operating System Type Google Play Store Apple App Store Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub Region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued...





