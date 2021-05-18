Weinberg Elder Law Celebrates National Elder Law Month

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weinberg Elder Law today announced the launch of a video series in recognition of National Elder Law Month. Sponsored by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), National Elder Law Month acknowledges the attorneys who have dedicated their practices to serving the senior community. Since 2005, Diane Weinberg, a NAELA member and founder of Atlanta-based Weinberg Elder Law, has focused her practice on supporting Georgia seniors and their families.



“Dealing with the isolation and health threat of last year’s pandemic made 2020 especially tough for Georgia’s seniors and their families,” said Weinberg. “Because of the isolation, seniors became especially vulnerable to abuse and exploitation, and families were either unaware of the problem or faced unique challenges in trying to help their family members. I am proud to be able to help protect the rights of these seniors and to help their families care for them and protect them from predators.”

As a leader in this area, Weinberg Elder Law has produced a video series especially for National Elder Law Month. You can view brief informational videos on guardianships, conservatorships, protection against elder abuse, and more here.

Weinberg Elder Law works together with families to protect seniors from situations involving elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation through processes like guardianships and conservatorships, coordination with law enforcement, accountings, dispute resolution and fiduciary litigation. The firm also coordinates matters involving “granny snatching,” the movement of seniors and vulnerable adults across state lines for purposes of abuse, neglect and/or exploitation.

About Weinberg Elder Law

Weinberg Elder Law, LLC provides legal services designed to help protect the rights of Georgia’s seniors and their families. Founder Diane Weinberg, Esquire, is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, a Veterans Administration Accredited Attorney, a member of the Atlanta Bar Association, Academy of Special Needs Planners, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. A Georgia SuperLawyer in 2020 and 2021, she also the State Ambassador for the Georgia Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Weinberg is the only private practice attorney in Georgia to have earned certification as an ACT (At Risk Adult Certification Training) offered through the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Aging Services. For more information, visit www.weinbergelderlaw.com