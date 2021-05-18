Rafina's Subsidiary C-Pharm Ltd Total Sales for 2020 $2.7 Million

Nicosia, Cyprus, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rafina Innovations Inc. (OTC PINK: VICA), a Medical and Pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce C-Pharm's annual sales for 2020 are $2.7 Million dollars.



Gross annual sales of C-Pharm, a leading distributor for medical supplies and equipment, are expected to exceed $2.7 million in 2021 by aligning its sales strategies with Rafina's existing management and global partners. The growth strategies include the expansion of C-Pharm's distribution channels within Cyprus and Greece, also the increase of its business footprint in other regions, including but not limited to the Euro-Asia markets.

C-Pharm's unique business model allows Rafina to introduce its other suite of products to the existing C-Pharm's customers and industry. This is a massive opportunity for Rafina Innovations, Inc. to expand its businesses and create a global hub for medical supplies in addition to PPE and other related products and companies.

Rafina's CEO stated, "The acquisition of C-Pharm provides Rafina with a huge business advantage to provide its products and services to a large global Medical and Pharmaceutical industry. Stay tuned as we are working hard to expand our businesses, our markets, and our global alliances."

About Rafina Innovations Inc.

Rafina Innovations Inc. is a development capital investment opportunity in the high growth / high margin prosthetics, orthotics, rehabilitation, and diabetes markets. It benefits from a market leading footing from which to expand and seeks to invest in a synergistic business model of Rafina Innovations Clinics and new technology development, with an out-licensing model. The company has a strong pipeline of near-market to research-stage technologies, developed by a team that includes world-renowned experts in their field, each committed to the company on an on-going basis.

The Rafina Innovations Clinics can be early adopters of the technologies and provide the springboard for further innovation, as well as opportunities for lower-cost clinical trials. This synergistic model will allow the company to sustain high margins and accelerate revenue growth as both the number of clinics and products grow.

About C-Pharm Ltd

C-PHARM is a leading distributor for medical supplies and equipment striving to supply the world with everything needed. High Standards, Affordable Packages, Private Agreements, top quality and support are some of the words that define us, as a Company.

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VICA, Rafina Innovations or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward- looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Please visit: https:

www.vicahub.com/ , https://c-pharm.org/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to future developments in the areas of athletic shoes and the information and performance of the Company's technology in such applications. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated considering important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the OTC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove correct, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company has acquired its first operational Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) clinic and is continuing development efforts for its other biomedical technologies, including a "smart insole" and its Flexisense™ sensing technology with several potential applications. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its ongoing expansion and development efforts, or that it will find suitable commercialization partners for its technologies. Except as required by law, Rafina Innovations Inc. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Rafina Innovations files from time to time with the OTC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

For Investors Relations:

Website: www.vicahub.com

www.rafina-innovations.com

Email: info@rafinainnovations.com

SOURCE: Rafina Innovations Inc.