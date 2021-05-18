Melitron, Axis Communications and ICON Partner to Provide Digital People Count Kiosk Solution for Retailers

End-to-end solution autonomously manages safe and accurate occupancy levels and entryway communications



GUELPH, Ontario, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melitron Corporation, in partnership with Axis Communications and ICON Media, introduced today a People Count Kiosk Solution that provides retailers with a simple and highly reliable way to automate the process of safely and accurately managing occupancy levels in compliance with regulatory requirements such as COVID-19 and fire safety measures.

The digital occupancy management solution creates a seamless entryway experience for retailers, with automated stop/go messages based on user-defined occupancy thresholds, and digital content and advertising during periods of lower occupancy to highlight a retailer’s health and safety measures, or in-store promotions, for example.

It is currently in use at its flagship location at The Samsung Experience Store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

“We are providing a People Count Kiosk Solution that brings together the best in the industry, with the proven AXIS People Counter technology from Axis Communications, ICON’s retail expertise in digital communications and advertising, and Melitron’s durable digital signage and kiosk systems,” said Mike Turner, President and CEO at Melitron. “Retailers can rely on this all-in-one solution to create a welcoming digital experience for shoppers that ensures safe and accurate occupancy levels in-store.”

Melitron, which is making its mark in the digital signage and kiosk industry as the leading provider of outdoor digital menu boards and signage at top drive thru restaurants across Canada, designed and manufactured the indoor/semi-outdoor kiosk. The kiosk stands at just over 64 inches in height and features a bright, crisp Samsung 32 inch high definition display, dent and scratch resistant powder-coated finish that can handle the wear and tear of high traffic areas and commercial cleaners, and customizable in colours and graphics to align with a retailer’s storefront design and brand. It is also portable with “tilt and engage” hard rubber wheels for smooth maneuverability, making it easy for retail staff to position the kiosk safely in front of the store entrance during store hours.

The solution comes complete with software and services, including Axis Communications’ highly reliable technology – AXIS People Counter including software, analytics and video-based IP camera; Samsung MagicINFO content management system (CMS) with Datalink; and ICON’s media management services, including entryway kiosk and camera installation and setup, content design, customer support, and 24/7 network monitoring.

For more information about the Digital People Count Kiosk Solution, including a video of the kiosk in use at The Samsung Experience Store, visit www.melitron.com/digital-signage/peoplecount.

About Melitron

Melitron is a designer, manufacturer, and contract manufacturing services provider of durable enclosure systems for electronics and electro-mechanical products, including a Melitron-branded fully customizable line of indoor and outdoor digital signage and kiosk solutions. For more information, visit www.melitron.com.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom and audio systems. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, visit www.axis.com.

About ICON

ICON is a North American leader in the visual communications industry headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in New York and Montreal. ICON Media, a division of ICON, specializes in display graphic solutions, digital signage and content creation. For more information, visit www.icondigital.com.



