SaaS Enterprise Marketing Exec Andrea Ward Joins VidMob as CMO

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced that SaaS marketing leader Andrea Ward is joining Vidmob’s leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Ward will lead VidMob’s marketing function as the company expands their Intelligent Creative business globally.



“VidMob’s Intelligent Creative platform is empowering marketers and creative teams with data and insights that measurably improve creative performance and strengthen brands,” said Andrea Ward, CMO at VidMob. “I am thrilled to be joining a company with such an amazing culture and ground-breaking technology that is empowering creatives to be more agile, efficient and deliver higher performing work at scale.”

Andrea Ward has more than two decades of marketing experience at some of the largest and most successful SaaS companies and a track record of leading high performing global marketing teams. Ward most recently led Adobe’s enterprise marketing team, after joining from Magento (acquired by Adobe), where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Magento, she served as Global Vice President of Marketing at Oracle, where she launched the Oracle Marketing Cloud business and led the unit’s global marketing function. Ward is a strong proponent of diversity in the workplace and mentoring future women leaders. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from Santa Clara University.

“Andrea is the embodiment of a world-class marketing leader and I couldn’t be more excited she’s joining our team,” said Jason Donnell, co-founder and COO, VidMob. “Her deep experience and success leading global marketing for some of the most iconic cloud marketing and commerce platforms will drive incredible impact as VidMob moves into a new phase of growth.”

About VidMob

VidMob is the world’s leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Most recently, the company was included in Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020 and VidMob received the 2020 Creative Intelligence Technology Innovation Award from Frost & Sullivan. Learn more about VidMob at www.vidmob.com and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives .

Media Contact

press@vidmob.com