Tattooed Chef Launches Vegetable Products in Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

Organic Greens5 and Zucchini Spirals Now Available at Whole Foods



PARAMOUNT, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced it has launched two of its original vegetable products in Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

Starting this week, 12oz bags of the following will be found at Whole Foods Market stores:

Organic Greens 5 : An assortment of five different greens. Seasoned zucchini, broccoli, haricots verts, peas & leeks. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)

An assortment of five different greens. Seasoned zucchini, broccoli, haricots verts, peas & leeks. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN) Zucchini Spirals: 100% Zucchini individually portioned in a spiral nest. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)

“Whole Foods has been a terrific partner since 2010 and we are excited to officially launch our branded products in their stores,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the “Tattooed Chef.” “Our Organic Greens5 and Zucchini Spirals are delicious, and we can’t wait for you to try them.”

These delicious vegetables are available in the frozen section at Whole Foods Markets nationwide. They require a one-step preparation and are ready to eat within 6-7 minutes. Each product starts at $3.99 per bag.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com ​.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75b071da-7ccc-4a8d-bb8d-0d0974ba93e9