STRATA Skin Sciences to Participate in the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit

Dates: Wednesday May 26th, 2021

Format: Presentation available on demand beginning Wednesday May 26th

A link to the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.strataskinsciences.com.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

