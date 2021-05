Treace to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 25, 2021

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 730-3977 for domestic callers or (720) 405-2122 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 1157038. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and getting patients back to their active lives quickly.

To learn more about Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™, or find a Lapiplasty® surgeon in your area, please visit: www.AlignMyToe.com or www.treace.com/patients.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

mhair@treace.net

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes

IR@treace.net