Impel NeuroPharma Launches Reroute Migraine Relief, Educational Initiative That Brings to Life the Underrecognized Connection Between Migraine, the Brain and Gut

SEATTLE, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma (Nasdaq: IMPL), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today launched Reroute Migraine Relief, an educational initiative which aims to raise awareness of the complexities of migraine, including the underrecognized connection between the brain and gut. The new initiative, available on reroutemigrainerelief.com, educates the public about the complex nature of migraine, including the brain/gut connection, and features unique illustrations from internationally renowned portrait artist Ed Fairburn. The campaign also has a website for healthcare providers, reroutemigrainereliefHCP.com.



Migraine affects approximately 36 million people in the U.S. and is the second most common cause of disability.1,2 Migraine attacks both the brain and the gut. Gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms related to migraine include nausea, vomiting, and constipation, among others. In fact, evidence shows 73 percent of patients with migraine experience nausea and 29 percent experience vomiting.3

“Migraine is complex and evidence suggests it affects the entire body, including the gut. GI symptoms can delay or reduce the absorption of oral medications, leaving patients with incomplete or inadequate relief from migraine symptoms,” said Lauren Natbony, M.D., neurologist and headache specialist. “Given the prevalence of GI symptoms in people with migraine, there is a need for a better understanding of the connection between migraine and the gut.”

As one of the millions of people who has lived with migraine and experienced related GI symptoms, Ed Fairburn knows first-hand just how complex and debilitating migraine can be. Ed is known for his skillful integration of portraiture and cartography. For his artwork in Reroute Migraine Relief, Ed transforms the topography of existing maps into portraits, underscoring the idea that similar to winding and complicated streets, migraines can be hard to navigate.

“My experience, and that of so many others who live with migraine, has inspired the artwork I’ve developed for Reroute Migraine Relief, and I’m excited to be able to bring the complexities of migraine to life,” said Fairburn. “The maps I use as the basis of my work reveal the complex inner workings of cities and their twisting, turning roads. For many, that’s what life with migraine entails – trying to navigate various symptoms and treatment options, to determine the right path forward.”

A study published in the April 1, 2021 issue of Headache: The Journal of Head and Face Pain found that GI disorders—including gastroparesis (delayed gastric emptying), cyclic vomiting syndrome, and irritable bowel syndrome, among others—are underrecognized among people who have migraine.4 It’s important to understand this connection to consider the best routes of administration for acute migraine treatments. Impel NeuroPharma is exploring delivery of medication to the upper nasal space, a vascular rich area and potential optimal target for acute migraine treatment.

“Despite recent advances, some people with migraine may cycle through different oral treatments because they are not getting adequate relief,” said Sheena Aurora, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs, Migraine Franchise at Impel NeuroPharma and lead author of the Headache study. “We are proud to launch Reroute Migraine Relief to educate healthcare providers and patients about the connection between the gut and brain, the need for alternate routes of administration, and the potential of the vascular-rich upper nasal space for treatment delivery.”

To learn more about Reroute Migraine Relief, visit reroutemigrainerelief.com. There is also a website dedicated strictly to healthcare professionals, reroutemigrainereliefHCP.com.

About Acute Migraine

Migraine is a common and debilitating neurological disease characterized by recurrent episodes of severe head pain and associated with nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound.5 Migraine affects approximately 36 million people in the United States.1 While triptans account for almost 80 percent of migraine therapies, approximately 30 to 40 percent of patients do not respond adequately to triptans and up to 79 percent of the patients who do respond to triptans report being dissatisfied with their current treatment and willing to try a new therapy.6,7,8 Further, evidence suggests that gastroparesis, delayed emptying of the stomach, is a prevalent feature in migraine that may delay or reduce the absorption of oral medications, including triptans, gepants and ditans. This means that acute medications can remain in the stomach for hours, delaying symptom relief, leading to loss of confidence (about future administration) and prolonged suffering for the current migraine attack.9,10,11

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company’s strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) system with well-established therapeutics, including INP104 for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to, Impel's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of INP104 and its other product candidates, its ability to execute its commercialization strategy, and the effects of COVID-19 on its clinical programs and business operations.

Impel, POD and the Impel logo are U.S. registered trademarks of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. To learn more about Impel NeuroPharma, please visit our website at https://impelnp.com/.

