NP Digital Announces New CCO Matt Kropp

San Diego, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that Matt Kropp has joined the agency as its Chief Client Officer. Kropp will oversee new initiatives, driving an unparalleled focus on client success and positioning the company for continued accelerated growth.

Kropp comes to the table with more than 25 years of experience developing and servicing award winning digital marketing programs for Fortune 1000 brands. His most recent role as Executive Vice President, Managing Director of iProspect, focused on bolstering the growth of partnerships with key clients and providing senior leadership throughout the integration of two acquisitions. Kropp joined iProspect through the acquisition of Covario where he last held the position of Senior Vice President, Global Client Solutions. Prior to his run at Covario, he spent five years at iCrossing, ending his time there as a Managing Director.

“I’m thrilled to have Matt join our team at NP Digital. His years of successful experience align with the needs of our team to better service our clients,” said Neil Patel, co-founder of NP Digital. “Matt understands the importance of a successful and collaborative client relationship, which ultimately will help lead our team to further exceed our client’s goals and business needs."

Kropp has earned a reputation for pioneering revolutionary digital marketing programs for clients over his years of work. Stemming from his past experiences, in this role Kropp will create a persistent focus on NP Digital’s clients and their business outcomes in every discipline. Kropp will introduce organization-wide collaboration initiatives to provide an optimum client experience and set NP Digital apart.

“NP Digital has done an admirable job of paving the way for growth thus far, which is why I’m excited to join this talented group of field experts and connect with the driving force behind our business – our clients,” said Kropp. “With a growing clientele and a competitive landscape, we will be fixated on enhancing already excelling client-agency relationships to elevate high-value results that benefit both our agency and our client’s businesses.”

About NP Brands:

NP brands is comprised of NP Digital and Ubersuggest. NP Digital specifically, is a performance marketing agency built by marketers. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, challenger-type organizations.

NP Brands spans across the globe with NP Digital being split among seven offices and headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

