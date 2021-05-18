Contently Wins 2 Major Awards: G2's #1 Content Creation Solution & ABA's Customer Success Team of the Year

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contently, the content marketing solution of choice for the world's most valuable brands, recently earned two major awards:

#1 Solution in G2's Spring Enterprise Content Creation Grid

Bronze for Customer Success Team of the Year at the American Business Awards

This marks the third consecutive time Contently led G2's Enterprise Content Creation Grid. The G2 report looks at two major factors: satisfaction and market presence. Rankings are based on customer reviews and aggregate data from social networks, which is unique compared to most analyst reports.

Contently received a number of other accolades from G2, including:

Easiest Admin

Best Usability

Easiest to Do Business With

High Performer

Best Support

Easiest Setup

Most Implementable

Best Relationship

Those customer service relationships were also recognized by the 2021 American Business Awards (also known as The Stevie® Awards). Winners were selected based on scores from more than 250 professionals around the world.

In 2020, Contently's dedicated customer service team helped hundreds of brand clients adjust their content programs on the fly and successfully navigate a tough year full of unexpected challenges.

“I'm incredibly proud of what accolades say about our business," said Contently CEO Pearl Collings. “As we head towards the future, we will keep pushing ourselves relentlessly to give marketers what they need to succeed."

For press inquiries or questions, please contact tcurtis@contently.com.