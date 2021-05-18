DonorsChoose Simplifies Its e-Invoicing and Order Management With EqualLevel

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DonorsChoose , a non-profit organization with an online platform that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom projects, has selected EqualLevel’s e-invoicing solution to automate its supplier orders and invoice processing. The move will streamline both its management and accounts payable processes. The new solution has been integrated with DonorsChoose’s existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and automatically transmits invoices to accounts payable for reconciliation and payment.



“The sheer volume of invoices and variety of sources that they come from, makes the accounts payable process a daunting task for organizations,” said Orville Bailey, CEO and Co-Founder of EqualLevel. “Digitizing this process streamlines the workflow and frees up valuable time for these financial professionals to spend on more strategic tasks.”

EqualLevel’s e-invoicing solution manages supplier enablement to ensure that DonorsChoose suppliers are set up to send e-invoices. The solution can also create rules-based exceptions for suppliers such as price thresholds, or where to route an invoice for review. Automated invoice entry and reconciliation has proven to reduce errors, shorten processing times, and reduce processing costs by up to 60 – 80%.

“For years, we handled large vendor payments outside of our ERP system and had to manage two separate accounts payable processes,” said Geoff Hill, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Fulfillment at DonorsChoose. “EqualLevel was able to help quickly integrate e-invoicing into our existing ERP system and has saved us time and money. We now have a fully integrated system that allows us to focus more time on our mission of getting much-needed materials to public school teachers.”

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4,831,527 people and partners have contributed $1,103,209,997 to support 1,945,688 teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit https://www.donorschoose.org.

About EqualLevel

EqualLevel was founded with the goal of creating a straightforward procurement solution that helps public sector organizations streamline operations and optimize spending. EqualLevel combines the best e-procurement marketplace and e-invoicing capabilities into a single solution that is easier-to-use, faster to configure and deploy, and more cost-effective than any other procurement platform available today. With deep domain knowledge in e-procurement, a best- in-class cloud platform, a fast-growing community of customers, and industry-first innovations

like ELSA (an AI-powered savings advisor), EqualLevel is leading the way in helping the public sector spend smartly and save more. For more information visit https://equallevel.com.