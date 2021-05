Hywin Holdings to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 on June 7, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) (“Hywin” or the "Company"), a leading wealth management service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Hywin’s management will hold a conference call through Direct Event on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Hywin Holdings Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 9388996 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9388996

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible after the conclusion of the conference call through June 15, 2021 Eastern Time by dialing the following numbers:

International: +612-8199-0299 United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-632-2162 Hong Kong, China Toll Free: 800-963-117 Access Code: 9388996

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at ir.hywinwealth.com.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is the third largest independent wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to China Insights Consultancy. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platform serves clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

