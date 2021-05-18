Bond Strengthens Advisory Board with Two New Members

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading global customer engagement and loyalty management firm, is pleased to introduce two new members to its Advisory Board. Bond’s Advisors are accomplished industry leaders who provide valuable insight to advance and strengthen the company’s management practices, growth opportunities, and global expansion.



The appointments come at a pivotal time for Bond, as the company is in high-growth mode and actively looking for acquisitions. In addition, Bond continues to build on its best-in-class technology and solutions, enabling clients to anticipate and meet new customer needs.

The company is pleased to introduce its new Advisors:

Michelle Bottomley is an experienced board director, F100 CMO, growth advisor, author, and speaker. As CEO of the Modern Growth Exchange, her tech-enabled service helps businesses accelerate customer growth. Bottomley’s previous roles include CMO for Barclaycard, Mercer, Staples, and New York Life. Her career began on the professional services side with Bronner Slosberg Humphrey (Digitas), Epsilon, and Ogilvy, where she led North America Consulting and was President/COO for the New York office. She is a member of the Extraordinary Women on Boards and recognized as one of New York’s Most Influential Women in Marketing.

Caroline Papadatos is a recognized leader in the theory and application of customer loyalty, coalition building, partnerships, and customer experience design that shape customer behaviour. Her past executive roles include SVP of marketing for Rogers Communications; CRM Leader at Sears Canada; SVP and Chief Knowledge Officer at LoyaltyOne, and SVP of Marketing for AIR MILES.

“I’m thrilled to welcome two respected, high-caliber industry leaders to the Advisory Board at Bond, as we accelerate our growth and seek new business opportunities globally,” said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. “Our Advisors’ collective knowledge and deep experience will be an invaluable asset as we achieve our strategic objectives and ultimately drive greater, measurable impact for our clients in an increasingly complex marketplace.”

Bond’s Advisory Board currently includes two other members:

Bruce Biegel is Senior Managing Partner at Winterberry Group, a strategic consulting business that supports growth initiatives in advertising, marketing, media, information, and technology. During his tenure at Winterberry Group, Biegel has led hundreds of engagements in growth strategy, commercial diligence, and enterprise data and technology. A 30-year industry veteran, Biegel has served as a senior advisor to investment bank Petsky Prunier LLC and as a member of the Direct Marketing Association (DMA) board.

Dawn Evers is an esteemed financial executive whose career spans more than 35 years in financial management, business leadership, and corporate strategy, including 17+ years at Bond, Maritz Canada, and Maritz Loyalty Marketing. She is a CPA who also served as CFO at Galileo Canada and in various financial roles at a financial services company.

