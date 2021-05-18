StrikeForce Technologies Provides Shareholders a Business Update

EDISON, N.J., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy & data protection solutions for business and home users issues an update to its shareholders on its current business activities and future growth potential.



“So many great things have transpired for us since our last shareholder update on November 10, 2020,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce, “just look at some of our key milestones (below) that clearly define a company that has the vision, the determination and the tenacity to get the job done.”

11/24/20 - StrikeForce receives SEC Qualification for its Regulation A Tier II offering to raise $2,500,000



2/18/21 - StrikeForce announces that PrivacyLok™ is commercially available



3/8/21 - StrikeForce announces that SafeVchat™ is commercially available



3/16/21 - StrikeForce finishes paying off all convertible debt



4/16/21 - StrikeForce acquires Cybersecurity Risk Solutions LLC.

5/11/21 - Strikeforce receives SEC Qualification Regulation A Tier ll offering raise of $7,500,000

5/13/21 - StrikeForce’s shares were up listed to trade on the OTCQB

5/17/21 - StrikeForce hires Brian Hart, a seasoned cyber security sales executive



“While meeting the above milestones, they are all extremely important for our growth trajectory, the really exciting part starts now,” says Kay, “that’s the sales, marketing & revenue phase.”

“To start with, we have chosen one of the industry’s leading digital marketing companies to redesign our website and create a proven and aggressive multi-channel marketing campaign similar to many of their other fortune customers. In addition to the traditional digital marketing campaigns, SafeVchat commercials will also be seen on Times Square billboards, Facebook, LinkedIn, Targeted Display Ads and heard on local and national radio shows,” says Kay.

Additionally, and as previously reported on 5/11/21, CRS has secured a partnership with James A. Connors Associates, Inc. (JACA), a leading independent insurance and risk management broker. The partnership enables JACA and CRS to grow and strengthen their cyber offerings in the insurance marketplace, like JACA’s new cyber program to thousands of personal and commercial clients.

“Now you can see why I am so excited about everything that’s going on,” says Kay, “for the longest time we just didn’t have the marketing capital or resources to grow the company like we wanted to. But times have changed, we started cleaning up our balance sheet, we paid-off our convertible notes, we introduced two new products (SafeVchat & PrivacyLok), we bought a company that offers pre-breach & post-breach services, we are hiring one of the nation’s leading digital marketing companies to market our products and most of all we have the financial means to afford it. That’s something we never had before, that’s why I anticipate strong revenues & growth later on this year,” says Kay.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.