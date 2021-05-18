Proofpoint Introduces NexusAI for Compliance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the launch of NexusAI for Compliance, a new machine learning module for Proofpoint Enterprise Archive customers seeking to enhance supervisory review for regulatory compliance. This scalable artificial intelligence (AI) platform significantly reduces the cost and time spent by organizations on manually reviewing electronic communications to comply with government and industry regulations. With a projected 125 percent annual return on investment, NexusAI for Compliance helps these regulated organizations eliminate low-value supervised content, decrease human error, and reduce false positives by up to 65 percent when compared with legacy solutions.



“Recent insights uncovered show compliance as one of the leading use cases for machine learning in terms of expected net growth,” said Nick Patience, founder and research vice president for 451 Research. “The ability for solutions to uncover patterns in large sets of unstructured data – false positives in this case – is key to helping highly regulated firms like financial services streamline their supervision workflows and reduce related costs.”

To ease compliance and reduce risk, Proofpoint NexusAI for Compliance is available today to complement Proofpoint Enterprise Archive, and Proofpoint Intelligent Supervision, which helps organizations build, maintain, refine, and execute an audit-ready supervision plan. Recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for nine consecutive years*, Proofpoint provides formal retention and supervisory review programs for all communications to address rigorous compliance measures including FINRA, SEC, and IIROC.

“NexusAI for Compliance redefines digital communication monitoring with AI-powered automation that is unmatched in the market,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. “Regulated organizations trust us to solve the toughest compliance and digital supervision challenges. Today’s innovation announcement builds on Proofpoint’s people-centric compliance vision and commitment to help customers unify, manage, store, investigate, and supervise digital communications to mitigate corporate and regulatory risks.”

NexusAI for Compliance users can focus on meaningful content with out-of-box machine learning models, deploy in-house developed models, or enlist Proofpoint Professional services to build, train, vet, and activate custom models. Proofpoint is making a significant investment in leveraging AI/ML to improve its product capabilities and user experience. Several examples can be found in Nexus Risk Explorer, the Nexus Threat Graph, and now in NexusAI for Compliance.

For more information on NexusAI for Compliance as well as Proofpoint’s Archiving and Compliance portfolio, please visit: www.proofpoint.com/us/nofalsepositives.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Michael Hoeck and Jeff Vogel, 27 October 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

