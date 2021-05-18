Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

| Source: Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Espoo, FINLAND

Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   May 18, 2021 at 3.15 p.m. EEST


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Rene Lindell 
Position:Chief Financial Officer 
   
Initial Notification  
Reference number:743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20210518135910_11 
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation 
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568 
   
 

Transaction details

 
Transaction date:May 18, 2021 
Venue:First North Finland (FNFI) 
Nature of the transaction:Disposal 
 
Instrument:Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 

ISIN:		 

FI4000440318		 
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 7,000 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(7): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(9): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(10): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(11): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(12): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(13): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(14): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(15): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(16): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(17): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR
(18): Volume: 500 Unit price: 1.4 EUR

 

 		 
 Further details:Linked to stock option programme

 		 
Aggregated transactions:

 
Volume:(18): Volume: 15,500 
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

1.4 EUR		 

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO
rene.lindell@rovio.com
Media phone: +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

