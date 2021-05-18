Véritable Offers New Edible Flower Lingots

New Castle, DE, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Véritable® Indoor Gardens introduced four edible flower Lingots® (seed bricks) to take the guess work out of knowing how to grow safe, beautiful, edible flowers. With Véritable, you can grow you own edible flowers, chosen specifically to be healthy, chemical free and colorful on your salads, in recipes or as décor on cakes, puddings or in cocktails. The Pansy, Petunia, Phlox and Zucchini edible varieties included in the Véritable collection add color, flavor and texture to meals and desserts. The best part is that cooks can grow the flowers in their kitchens or living rooms and can harvest the flowers when ready, so they are bright and fresh.

These plants grow blossoms of an ideal size for cooking and garnishing. The Pansy has a mild, minty flavor which is perfect to candy or sprinkle with sugar, and they are stunning on cakes and hors d'oeuvres. The Petunia is a lovely, colorful garnish. The Drummondii Phlox has a slightly spicy taste and is delightful in summer fruit salads, soups, and green salads. The Zucchini squash blossom is bright orange yellow with a velvety texture and tastes just a little like the vegetable itself. The blossom can be used in a salad or even stuffed and baked in the oven. Squash blossoms are a prized ingredient in Italy.

Tara Steffen, Director of Marketing for Véritable USA, recommends that you add the edible flowers to your recipe at the end of cooking and on top of salad after it is tossed to retain the texture and color of the flowers.

The Lingots are comprised of organic seeds that are planted at the ideal depth in nutrient-rich coco-fiber soil, ensuring a thriving garden of vibrant blooms. The plants sprout within days and are ready to harvest within a few weeks. The non-GMO seeds and soil are herbicide-free and pesticide-free and are 100% biodegradable and compostable.

The Lingots are designed to be grown in the compact Véritable Classic Indoor Garden. The innovative system automatically controls the LED lights and the water and allows plants to thrive in spaces with little or no natural light. The gardens are available in two sizes and are made in France. Purchase the edible flower Lingots and the Indoor Garden at Williams Sonoma at https://www.williams-sonoma.com/search/results.html?words=veritable or at Sur La Table at https://www.surlatable.com/search?prefn1=productType&prefv1=HardGood&q=VERitable.

