RJD Green Inc. Subsidiary Discusses the Capabilities and Revenue Opportunities from Their Three Acquired Software Platforms

TULSA, OK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced their subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., is launching their national business development program for the three integrated software platforms recently acquired in conjunction with their current expedited payment system.



IOSoft management stated they are initiating the national launch of ioSoft Suite, a state-of-the-art interoperability communications technology jointly utilized by the Provider, the Member, and the Health Plan. This one-of-a-kind communications platform is crucial to resolving problems found in 7.5 percent of health claims; $280 Billion dollars annually. The successful acquisition and integration of these interrelated software platforms heralds the beginning of a generation of integrated software platforms from IOSoft.

Each platform is designed to fully integrate with the customer’s existing systems and may be purchased separately or all together.

The expedited payment system, ioSoft Unified Payment System, previously launched, complements ioSoft Complete creating a “hands off” fully automated EDI 837 payment system consisting of Admin Claims Adjudication and Reporting, which includes, as an option, CC Systems paper claim conversion to EDI 837.

A thumbnail of each software is listed below.

ioSoft Suite© - is the ultimate Medical Administrative, Claims, Communication, Payment and Reporting System that enables the user to maximize income and minimize expense . ioSoft Suite© is state of the art communications and health claims problem resolutions. The following packages are available separately or for maximum results collectively.

CC System© - is a high-speed OCR (Optical Character Recognition) processing package in the market that minimizes labor costs and maximizes productivity, enabling you to administer 125 claims per hour nearly error free.

ioSoft Complete© - is the most robust and comprehensive claim processing and adjudication system available. ioComplete© runs in real time with our CC System© to process the claim to payment ready in seconds. ioComplete©’s sophisticated process catches all errors or omissions and produces an exception report that enables timely resolution and continued process of the claim. Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-annual, and Annual reporting is totally automated and completely user defined.

ioSoft LinkUP© - the ultimate communication interface that enables the plan participant to access their ID card, update enrollment and access their claim information 24/7 using their iPhone or Android. The Plan Administrator has 24/7 access through their tablet or laptop to review and approve enrollment or access the system data base as needed.

ioSoft Unified Payment System© or ioUPS© - is a Cloud Based System that provides a common portal, giving the Provider and Payor a Gateway, allowing greater communication and a common decision matrix. Through the portal, the Provider can approve the claim and choose their preferred method of payment. If there is a payment dispute, the portal provides access to the claim for both the administrator and provider for dispute resolution prior to payment. Zero re-association issues. ioUPS© offers every available payment type with enhancements to traditional payment types and patent pending new technology, including instant payment, with significant cost savings.

About IOSoft Inc.

Since 2006, the IOSoft team has pioneered the development of automated health care claim processing and payment systems in the $4.4 billion Medical Claims Processing Services industry. Building on its extensive experience, IOSoft is pleased to present ioSoft Suite™ its latest Cloud Based system that features an array of software packages that provides real time processing of claims from start to finish in seconds while providing a robust multilevel communication environment between the Plan Administrator, the Provider, and the Patient. IOSOFT is also a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

