Outlook on the Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Global Market to 2026 - by Region, Raw Material Type, Product Type and Distribution Channel

The global biodegradable food service disposables market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2020. Completely, biodegradable disposables are made from naturally-occurring substances such as sugarcane fibre (Bagasse), corn starch, wheat bran, bamboo, areca nut sheaths, dried leaves such as palm leaves, coconut coir, etc. Environmental concerns arising from the usage and disposal of paper disposables are currently driving the growth of the global biodegradable food service disposables market. For instance, paper disposables made from wood fibre are causing the destruction of millions of acres of forests and the inner polyurethane layer in paper disposables restricts their biodegradability. On the contrary, completely biodegradable materials are usually compostable which indicates that upon degradation, these materials release valuable nutrients into soil making it more fertile.



Increasing environmental concerns due to the rising usage and disposal of paper disposables have created strong potential for the biodegradable food service disposables market to grow in the coming years. Plastic ban in several countries and rising consumer awareness about the environmental impact posed by plastic and paper disposables have resulted into increased preference for completely biodegradable alternatives. Moreover, continuous urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles and on-the-go food culture are expected to further propel the growth of the market in the short and medium terms. Easy availability of raw materials used in the manufacturing of biodegradable food service disposables is another factor which will provide the manufacturers with ease of production, thereby increasing the availability of these products in the market. Looking forward, the global biodegradable food service disposables market is expected to experience moderate growth in the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biodegradable food service disposables market, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, raw material type, product type, and distribution channel.



Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Amongst these, Europe represents the biggest market.



Raw Material Type Insights:

Pulp and Paper

Biopolymers

Leaves

Wood

On the basis of raw material type, the market has been segmented into pulp and paper, biopolymers, leaves and wood. Among these, the pulp and paper segment holds the largest share.



Product Type Insights:

Cups

Clamshells and Containers

Plates

Cutleries

Others

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into cups, clamshells and containers, plates, cutleries and others. Among these, the cup segment currently enjoys the largest share.



Distribution Channel Insights:

B2C (business to customer)

B2B (business to business)

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into B2C (business to customer) and B2B (business to business) channels. Further, the B2C channel is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores and others. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets currently enjoy the largest share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.3 Manufacturing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Retail

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Region

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Middle East and Africa

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type

7.1 Pulp and Paper

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Biopolymers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Leaves

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Wood

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Cups

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Clamshells and Containers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Plates

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Cutleries

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Business to Customer (B2C)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Business to Business (B2B)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.2.3.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3.2 Online Stores

9.2.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3.3 Others

9.2.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirement

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Key Players Profile



