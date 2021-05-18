Mimecast Named a ‘Leader’ in Enterprise Email Security analyst evaluation

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, has been named a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021. Mimecast Email Security with Targeted Threat Protection received the highest score possible in nine criteria including email authentication, web content security integration and product enhancements.



The report cites that “Mimecast offers an extensive email security portfolio that includes security awareness and training, DMARC authentication, DLP, and encryption.” It goes on to say, “The acquisition of MessageControl in 2020 provides API integration into Microsoft 365 for additional messaging inspection. Its security awareness and training materials go beyond the traditional phishing education and cover the entire swath of security threats that are presented in an engaging manner.” The report also states that “Client references indicated Mimecast’s efficacy, ease of use, and pricing as strengths.”

“Cybercriminals target enterprise organizations with sophisticated, blended attacks that leverage digital deception tactics using both technology and psychology methodologies,” said Josh Douglas, vice president, product management at Mimecast. “From blended phishing and BEC attacks to insider threats and brand impersonation, the techniques are complex, and the attackers are relentless. The modern threat landscape requires an equally modern approach to cybersecurity.”

Douglas continued, “With Mimecast’s email security and cyber resilience solutions, enterprise organizations can realize best-in-class email security, that is engineered to integrate seamlessly with other security investments. We’re pleased to be recognized by Forrester as a ‘Leader’ in their evaluation.”

Mimecast Email Security 3.0 is designed to help security professionals achieve a new and more comprehensive form of protection by providing security controls in three distinct zones:

At the email perimeter – Mimecast delivers a comprehensive set of spam, malware and malicious URL, impersonation and content related inspections and filters to more than 39,000 customers around the world.

– Mimecast delivers a comprehensive set of spam, malware and malicious URL, impersonation and content related inspections and filters to more than 39,000 customers around the world. Inside the network and the organization – Mimecast helps detect and remove malicious emails – those with malware or malicious URLs – inspecting those emails that never leave the organizations’ email system and thus don’t directly traverse the Mimecast cloud gateway service. With Targeted Threat Protection, Mimecast can detect and remove malicious, unwanted, or inappropriate emails that may be internally traversing an organization’s email system. Mimecast’s security awareness training enables organizations to improve their critical last line of defense – their people.

– Mimecast helps detect and remove malicious emails – those with malware or malicious URLs – inspecting those emails that never leave the organizations’ email system and thus don’t directly traverse the Mimecast cloud gateway service. With Targeted Threat Protection, Mimecast can detect and remove malicious, unwanted, or inappropriate emails that may be internally traversing an organization’s email system. Mimecast’s security awareness training enables organizations to improve their critical last line of defense – their people. Beyond the perimeter – Mimecast finds, blocks and removes attackers’ email and web domains and infrastructure before they can launch their campaigns at an organization or its business partners and customers. This enables Mimecast customers to move beyond being 100 percent reactive and allows them to more proactively protect their online brands.



Mimecast Email Security 3.0 is supported by an extensive and expanding list of integration partners covering key security control areas such as SIEMs, SOARs, security data lakes, and endpoints as well as open API that enables customers and partners to integrate with systems of their choosing.

To download the Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021 click here. Organizations interested in learning more about how the Mimecast suite of products protects an enterprise infrastructure visit here and reach out to a member of our team.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

