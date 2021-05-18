Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Happy Co. Appoints New Director of Product and Compliance

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its health and wellness subsidiary, The Happy Co, appointed Direct Selling Veteran, Dr. Carolyn Rachaner as its Director of Product Development and Compliance.
The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products, brings health & wellness expert and product development specialist, Dr. Rachaner to the team. Dr. Rachaner has an extensive resume and global experience with product development in the field of health and wellness, including more than 20 years in the direct selling industry serving primarily as a product educator and formulator. She has also operated a successful wellness center and built a remarkable nutritional consulting practice. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition, a doctorate in traditional naturopathy and is certified in Applied Clinical Nutrition.
“Carolyn’s deep knowledge of nutrition and her extensive education and understanding of product development makes her a pivotal player in the future of The Happy Co.,” said Bo Short, CEO of Elevacity Holdings LLC. He added, “As we broaden our platform to include multiple categories of innovative products, it is vital that we bring this expertise in-house. It is time to take that next big step forward and Carolyn is the perfect choice to help us do just that.”
According to Carolyn, “Health and happiness go hand in hand, but few supplement companies are talking about how nutrition can impact our mental wellness. To me, this is one of the most important aspects of health because when we feel good, we take better care of ourselves and it has a ripple effect throughout our lives and the lives of those around us. There has never been a better time for quality products that boost our mood and support all aspects of our health. The Happy Co. is well positioned to be the leader in this arena and I am thrilled to be joining the team!”
ABOUT THE HAPPY CO.
The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, has an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy and enhance sleep. The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co. visit www.thehappyco.com
Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Sharing Services Global Corporation
Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity U.S., LLC (a product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs U.S., LLC (a sales and marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force).
For more information, visit: www.SHRGInc.com
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.
