Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Happy Co. Appoints New Director of Product and Compliance

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces its health and wellness subsidiary, The Happy Co, appointed Direct Selling Veteran, Dr. Carolyn Rachaner as its Director of Product Development and Compliance.



The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products, brings health & wellness expert and product development specialist, Dr. Rachaner to the team. Dr. Rachaner has an extensive resume and global experience with product development in the field of health and wellness, including more than 20 years in the direct selling industry serving primarily as a product educator and formulator. She has also operated a successful wellness center and built a remarkable nutritional consulting practice. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition, a doctorate in traditional naturopathy and is certified in Applied Clinical Nutrition.

“Carolyn’s deep knowledge of nutrition and her extensive education and understanding of product development makes her a pivotal player in the future of The Happy Co.,” said Bo Short, CEO of Elevacity Holdings LLC. He added, “As we broaden our platform to include multiple categories of innovative products, it is vital that we bring this expertise in-house. It is time to take that next big step forward and Carolyn is the perfect choice to help us do just that.”

According to Carolyn, “Health and happiness go hand in hand, but few supplement companies are talking about how nutrition can impact our mental wellness. To me, this is one of the most important aspects of health because when we feel good, we take better care of ourselves and it has a ripple effect throughout our lives and the lives of those around us. There has never been a better time for quality products that boost our mood and support all aspects of our health. The Happy Co. is well positioned to be the leader in this arena and I am thrilled to be joining the team!”

ABOUT THE HAPPY CO.

The Happy Co., formerly Elepreneurs, has an established foundation of successful nootropic, functional beverage products that enhance mood, boost energy and enhance sleep. The Happy Co. starts with products but does not end there. We are a lifestyle and a dose of happy. For more information about The Happy Co. visit www.thehappyco.com

