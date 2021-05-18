English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 18 May 2021 at 15:30 EET





Invitation to Sanoma’s Virtual Sustainability Day 2021

Sanoma is pleased to invite investors and analysts to its virtual Sustainability Day 2021.

Date: Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Time: 14:30 – approx. 16:30 EET incl. Q&A

Registration: https://sanoma.videosync.fi/sustainability-day-2021/register

Webcast: https://sanoma.videosync.fi/sustainability-day-2021

The Sustainability Day offers the participants an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding on Sanoma’s approach to ESG and sustainability. In the event, the management will elaborate on Sanoma’s updated Sustainability Strategy designed to maximise Sanoma’s positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise environmental footprint. Presentations will be given by Susan Duinhoven (President & CEO, Sanoma Group), Rob Kolkman (CEO, Sanoma Learning), Pia Kalsta (CEO, Sanoma Media Finland), Gieta Veersma (CHRO, Sanoma Group) and Ken Bårdsen (CIO​, Sanoma Group).

Presentations will be held in English. A chat function for questions is available throughout the event and after the presentations, the participants will have an opportunity to ask questions from all speakers via Teams. Presentation materials will be available before the event and an on-demand replay of the webcast shortly after the event at www.sanoma.com/en/investors.

For more information, please contact us:

ir@sanoma.com

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601





Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.