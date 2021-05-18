Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2021 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth consecutive year, Ecolab Inc. is ranked within the top 10 on Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, which recognizes leading U.S. public companies for their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, ranks eighth on the 2021 Best Corporate Citizens list.

“Each of Ecolab’s 44,000 associates is driven by the knowledge that what we do – and how we do it – matters everywhere, and we are united in our purpose to make the world cleaner, safer and healthier,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “We’re honored to be recognized for our commitment to corporate responsibility within our own operations and through the work we do to help our customers around the world achieve their sustainability goals.”

CR Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list ranks companies on the Russell 1000 Index based on an assessment of 146 ESG factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decade requires all companies truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media, which releases the Best Corporate Citizens list each year. “The best corporate citizens of 2021 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”

