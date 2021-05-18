Millrock Partner Resolution Minerals Reports Drilling Results at Sunrise Prospect, 64North Gold Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that partner Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX: RML) has reported that thick intervals of intrusion-hosted gold mineralization have been intersected at the Sunrise prospect, 64North gold project. The intervals were intersected in a recent rotary air blast (RAB) drill program that was carried out at the project.



In total, Resolution drilled 27 holes along a fence 1,400 meters in length. The style of mineralization is similar to that observed at the Fort Knox gold mine operated by Kinross near Fairbanks, Alaska. Drilling detected gold over a 280-meter-wide corridor which is open at depth and to the north and south. The host granite intrusion is interpreted to extend more than one kilometer to the south of the recently completed RAB drilling. The gold mineralization is contained within a large gold-in-soil anomaly. The Sunrise prospect is located approximately four kilometers southwest of the Pogo Mine, which is operated by Northern Star Resources Limited.

Drill result highlights include: Hole 21SU007 36.6 meters at 0.33 g/t gold from surface Including: 1.5 meters at 1.42 g/t gold from 1.5 meters depth, and 1.5 meters at 2.60 g/t gold from 9.1 meters depth. Hole 21SU009 74.7 meters at 0.26 g/t gold from surface over the entire length of the hole Including: 1.5 meters at 1.77 g/t gold from 12.2 meters depth, and 1.5 meters at 1.02 g/t gold from 48.4 meters.

Of the 27 holes drilled, nine holes intersected gold mineralization grading above a cut-off grade of 0.1 g/t gold over significant intervals. The drill results indicate a mineralized corridor 280 meters in length. There is a strong association of bismuth and arsenic with gold-mineralized rock. This is the same metal association observed at Kinross’ Fort Knox gold mine. A complete listing of results is shown in Table 1A.

Resolution also reports that other potential Fort Knox style intrusive targets have been recognized near the Pogo Mine road, proximal to the Sunrise Prospect. The company plans to make a ground appraisal of the Sunrise Prospect and surrounding prospects in late May. Further drilling and geophysics are under consideration.

Resolution is also planning a 2,000 meter reverse circulation helicopter-supported drilling program on the East Pogo Prospect. The drilling is scheduled to commence in early June. High-grade gold mineralization identified last year during surface work is to be targeted.

Table 1A: Summary of drill intervals from March-April 2021 drilling at the Sunrise prospect.

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval Au (g/t) 21SU001 Sunrise NSI NSI NSI NSI 21SU002 Sunrise NSI NSI NSI NSI 21SU003 Sunrise NSI NSI NSI NSI 21SU004 Sunrise NSI NSI NSI NSI 21SU005 Sunrise 16.76 22.86 6.10 0.13 21SU005 Sunrise 28.96 30.48 1.52 0.12 21SU006 Sunrise 1.52 18.29 16.76 0.17 21SU006 Sunrise 24.38 68.58 44.20 0.24 21SU007 Sunrise 0.00 36.58 36.58 0.33 Including Sunrise 1.52 3.05 1.52 1.42 Including Sunrise 9.14 10.67 1.52 2.60 21SU007 Sunrise 44.20 56.39 12.19 0.24 21SU008 Sunrise 1.52 6.10 4.57 0.10 21SU008 Sunrise 13.72 15.24 1.52 0.20 21SU008 Sunrise 25.91 27.43 1.52 0.10 21SU008 Sunrise 44.20 45.72 1.52 0.11 21SU008 Sunrise 64.01 65.53 1.52 0.11 21SU009 Sunrise 0.00 74.68 74.68 0.26 Including Sunrise 12.19 13.72 1.52 1.77 Including Sunrise 48.77 50.29 1.52 1.02 21SU010 Sunrise 0.00 9.14 9.14 0.10 21SU011 Sunrise 0.00 21.34 21.34 0.13 21SU011 Sunrise 25.91 32.00 6.10 0.16 21SU011 Sunrise 36.58 38.10 1.52 0.13 21SU011 Sunrise 42.67 44.20 1.52 0.14 21SU011 Sunrise 73.15 74.68 1.52 0.10 21SU012 Sunrise 18.29 19.81 1.52 0.12 21SU012 Sunrise 32.00 33.53 1.52 0.11 21SU012 Sunrise 35.05 36.58 1.52 0.11 21SU012 Sunrise 39.62 41.15 1.52 0.11 21SU012 Sunrise 48.77 50.29 1.52 0.21 21SU013 Sunrise 3.05 4.57 1.52 0.26 21SU014 Sunrise 0.00 19.81 19.81 0.22 21SU014 Sunrise 27.43 32.00 4.57 0.34 Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval Au (g/t)

Table 1B: Drill collar locations for Sunrise prospect drilling.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip EOH Depth (m) 21SU001 594872 7146547 539 70 -60 15.24 21SU002 594913 7146554 539 70 -60 15.24 21SU003 594937 7146570 549 70 -60 6.71 21SU004 595001 7146597 548 90 -60 44.2 21SU005 595070 7146585 558 90 -60 59.44 21SU006 595450 7146687 635 90 -60 68.58 21SU007 595480 7146689 636 90 -60 60.96 21SU008 595544 7146685 639 90 -60 73.16 21SU009 595510 7146673 639 270 -60 74.68 21SU010 595512 7146681 639 90 -60 9.14 21SU011 595516 7146680 639 90 -60 74.68 21SU012 595582 7146684 643 70 -60 67.06 21SU013 595611 7146689 643 70 -60 42.67 21SU014 595402 7146696 652 90 -60 68.58 Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip EOH Depth (m)

Notes for Tables 1A and 1B:

An accurate dip and strike and the controls on mineralisation are yet to be determined and the true width of the intercepts is not yet known. Coordinates are in NAD83, Zone 6. Elevation and Hole Depth are in metres. Azimuth is in Degrees Grid North. Dip is in degrees. Abbreviations: g/t (grams per tonne), ppm (parts per million), ppb (parts per billion), NSI (no significant intercept) All drilling is 3 and 5/8“ diameter RAB chip drilling, all of hole is sampled. Significant results are shown for intercepts >0.1g/t Au with no more than 3.048m (10 feet) of internal dilution.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

The drill results provided in this disclosure was compiled by Mr Duncan Chessell, Managing Director of RML. Mr. Chessell is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ‘Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Millrock’s Qualified Person (as defined in NI43-101) Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO and a director of Millrock Resources has reviewed the information provided by Mr. Chessell including assay results, composite interval calculations and the quality assurance / quality control measures taken by RML. The technical information presented within this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Beischer.

QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC):

Drilling, sampling, sample handling, and assay methods and assay quality monitoring utilized by RML for this program are described in detail in their May 17, 2021 press release . In the opinion of Millrock’s Qualified Person, the QA/QC methods, which included insertion of 9% Certified Reference Materials was appropriate. Standards and blanks were also inserted. No abnormalities were reported by RML upon review of the QA/QC data.

ABOUT MILLROCK RESOURCES:

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, and is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc. and owns a large shareholding in Resolution Minerals Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet and, Altius as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, PolarX, and Felix Gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Melanee Henderson, Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 877-217-8978 | Local: 604-638-3164

mhenderson@millrockresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation, statements such as the intention to do surface exploration work including reverse circulation drilling in May and June of 2021. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements.

