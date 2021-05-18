EXL Achieves Three Leader Placements in ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report for Insurance BPO Services 2020

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it had achieved three Leader placements in the “2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Services Report for the U.S.” in the categories of Life & Retirement Services, Property & Casualty Insurance Services, and Third-Party Administration (TPA). The report cited EXL’s “strong, decades-long history in the insurance industry,” “robust digital transformation capabilities,” and “cutting-edge digital solutions.”



“EXL brings depth and breadth of experience, delivering products and processes to meet the goals and objectives of its carrier customers,” stated Dennis Winkler, Senior Director, Americas, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Leveraging proprietary AI-powered solutions, EXL helps clients provide a differentiated experience while reducing costs.”

“We are excited to be recognized as a Leader in three categories of the ISG Provider Lens™ for Insurance BPO Services in the Life & Retirement and Property & Casualty insurance markets,” said Vikas Bhalla, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance, EXL. “This positioning validates our ability to serve as an indispensable partner for data-led insurers, as well as our innovative solutions to enable more intelligent operations through digital, artificial intelligence and analytics.”

For the report, ISG classified vendors as Leaders, Product Challengers, Market Challengers, Contenders, or Rising Stars based on their product and service offerings, as well as their position in the market. The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report is based on data collected through the ISG Research™ program, interviews with ISG advisors, service provider briefings, and analyzing publicly available market information.

The ISG report noted the following strengths for EXL:

Deep domain expertise and trusted track record

Strong digital transformation capabilities and data analytics expertise

Proprietary IP and solution suites bolstered by a strong partner network

Strong US market presence and onshore footprint

A digital TPA ecosystem that orchestrates technology platforms, conversational AI, and operations management



To view the report, please click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.