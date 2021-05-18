David Konrad Rejoins KBW as Managing Director & Large Cap U.S. Bank Equity Research Analyst

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announced that David Konrad has rejoined the firm as Managing Director, responsible for equity research coverage of the largest U.S. banks.



Mr. Konrad most recently led D.A. Davidson’s bank product efforts and also spent six years at Macquarie Capital as Head of U.S. Bank Research. Previously, he covered large cap U.S. banks at KBW for 11 years. During his time at KBW, Mr. Konrad won numerous awards and accolades for his work. He was named among Bloomberg Markets magazine’s “World’s Best Financial Stock Pickers” in both 2010 and 2011. In addition, Mr. Konrad has been honored as a “Top Stock Picker” by The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Konrad spent 14 years in commercial banking prior to joining KBW, with stints at Harris Bank and LaSalle National Bank of Chicago. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Northern Illinois University, an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago, and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

“David is one of the smartest bank analysts in the business, and we are elated to welcome him back home to KBW,” said KBW Head of U.S. Bank Research Chris McGratty. “David’s long-standing relationships with institutional investors along with his decades of analytical and industry experience will be important assets as we continue to deliver crucial insights to our clients.”

KBW provides equity research coverage of more banks than any other U.S. investment bank. Going beyond individual company research, the KBW team also offers crucial insights into the evolution of the global financial sector as it relates to technology, regulation, macroeconomics, and market structure. The firm is currently ranked No.1 for large cap, SMID cap, and non-banks financial services research by Greenwich Associates.

KBW Information

KBW LLC, a Stifel company, operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (“SNEL”), also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe (“KBW Europe”). Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, fintech, and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry-leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

