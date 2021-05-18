Capricor To Present Preclinical Data for Exosome-mRNA Vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) Annual Meeting

-Capricor’s Findings Support Expansion Across Multiple Therapeutic Targets-



-Conference will be held virtually: May 18 – May 21-

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced that the Company will present data supporting its Exosome-Mediated mRNA Delivery approach against SARS-CoV-2 at the 10th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV), which is being held virtually May 18-21, 2021.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread globally, the medical community anticipates additional challenges posed by new variant strains, as well as a likely need for different vaccine technologies,” said Linda Marbán, Ph.D., CEO, Capricor Therapeutics. “These data demonstrated that our exosome-based, multivalent mRNA vaccine elicited long-lasting cellular and humoral responses to both the N and S proteins. This data also supports our exosome platform technology which allows us to develop new, tailored and targeted therapeutic approaches to a variety of diseases and disorders.”

Abstract Details

Abstract Title: Exosome-Mediated mRNA Delivery For SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination

Please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company website for archived webcasts and investor materials available at http://capricor.com/news/events/.

ISEV Annual Meeting

On demand talks, as well as recordings of the live sessions, will be available until June 14, 2021. For additional details regarding the ISEV 10th Annual Meeting. Please visit: https://www.isev2021.org/website/16865/home/



About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell- and exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also developing our exosomes platform technology as a next-generation therapeutic platform. Our current focus is on the development of exosomes loaded with nucleic acids, including mRNA, to treat or prevent a variety of diseases. For more information, visit www.capricor.com and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future royalty streams, revenue projections; expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings; and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2021. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. None of Capricor’s exosome-based candidates have been approved for clinical investigation.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

ckasunich@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com

212.896.1241 / 212.896.1204

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

617.435.6602

Company Contact:

AJ Bergmann, Chief Financial Officer

abergmann@capricor.com

310.358.3200