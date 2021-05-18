Result of AGM

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 18, 2021 at Carel van Bylandtlaan 16, 2596 HR, The Hague, The Netherlands. Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts 3,605,564,535 97.15 105,583,282 2.85 3,711,147,817 47.53% 64,698,144 2 Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Report 3,567,342,830 95.86 153,872,670 4.14 3,721,215,500 47.66% 54,753,918 3 Appointment of Jane Holl Lute 3,714,614,287 98.78 46,026,888 1.22 3,760,641,175 48.17% 15,317,015 4 Reappointment of Ben van Beurden 3,580,501,167 95.27 177,668,796 4.73 3,758,169,963 48.14% 17,805,039 5 Reappointment of Dick Boer 3,704,197,937 98.50 56,399,780 1.50 3,760,597,717 48.17% 15,363,028 6 Reappointment of Neil Carson 3,677,858,288 97.80 82,758,240 2.20 3,760,616,528 48.17% 15,347,277 7 Reappointment of Ann Godbehere 3,703,566,054 98.48 57,170,334 1.52 3,760,736,388 48.17% 15,225,320 8 Reappointment of Euleen Goh 3,704,748,538 98.51 55,978,457 1.49 3,760,726,995 48.17% 15,239,897 9 Reappointment of Catherine Hughes 3,708,123,042 98.60 52,727,655 1.40 3,760,850,697 48.17% 15,110,251 10 Reappointment of Martina Hund-Mejean 3,710,108,029 98.66 50,547,493 1.34 3,760,655,522 48.17% 15,310,545 11 Reappointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie 3,746,019,558 99.62 14,423,962 0.38 3,760,443,520 48.16% 15,521,406 12 Reappointment of Abraham (Bram) Schot 3,746,988,473 99.64 13,576,033 0.36 3,760,564,506 48.17% 15,385,034 13 Reappointment of Jessica Uhl 3,676,744,859 97.77 83,736,411 2.23 3,760,481,270 48.17% 15,476,183 14 Reappointment of Gerrit Zalm 3,626,996,073 96.46 133,084,038 3.54 3,760,080,111 48.16% 15,872,497 15 Reappointment of Auditors 3,703,139,005 98.43 58,886,114 1.57 3,762,025,119 48.19% 13,943,185 16 Remuneration of Auditors 3,752,965,590 99.79 7,781,604 0.21 3,760,747,194 48.17% 15,219,574 17 Authority to allot shares 3,652,922,871 97.16 106,732,145 2.84 3,759,655,016 48.15% 16,304,272 18 Disapplication of pre-emption rights* 3,732,591,017 99.39 22,896,665 0.61 3,755,487,682 48.10% 20,473,873 19 Authority to purchase own shares* 3,653,700,069 98.10 70,703,324 1.90 3,724,403,393 47.70% 51,590,866 20 Shell’s Energy Transition Strategy 3,139,870,455 88.74 398,536,568 11.26 3,538,407,023 45.32% 237,591,728 21 Shareholder resolution* 1,111,147,799 30.47 2,535,689,229 69.53 3,646,837,028 46.71% 129,156,318

* Special resolution

Please note that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.

Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said: “Shareholder support is critical as our business changes and we work towards our target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society. This shareholder vote on our Energy Transition Strategy is a first for an energy company and we are pleased shareholders demonstrated their strong endorsement with more than 88% of votes cast in favour of our strategy. We thank shareholders for their support and look forward to our continued engagement with them. We also note the outcome of the vote on Shareholder Resolution number 21. We will seek to fully understand the reason why shareholders voted as they did, particularly those who voted both ‘For’ Shell’s strategy and ‘For’ the Shareholder Resolution, and will formally report back to investors within six months".

May 18, 2021

Linda Coulter

Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

