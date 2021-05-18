Rodale Institute Partners with Retirement Community to Advance Health and Wellbeing with New Trailside Organic Farm

Cornwall, PA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodale Institute, the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture, is proud to announce a unique collaboration with Cornwall Manor Retirement Community, an active senior living community in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania. This partnership will create the “Cornwall Manor Rodale Institute Trailside Organic Farm,” coming later this year. Through this partnership, a certified organic vegetable farm will be established on the community’s grounds. Development of the farm and organic management practices will be led by Rodale Institute’s team of industry experts.

This is Rodale Institute’s first partnership with a senior living community, aligning with the organization’s mission to grow organic acres and make organic food available to our most vulnerable populations, such as older adults. Both Rodale Institute and Cornwall Manor see this project as having the potential to serve as a model for other retirement communities across the country.

“Organic food is garnering increased attention among senior living organizations as a means to not only prevent disease, but improve health outcomes for all,” said Lee Stickler, Cornwall Manor President & CEO. “We sought to partner with the industry experts at Rodale Institute to establish the Trailside Organic Farm on Cornwall Manor’s Woods Campus to strongly support our wellness philosophy, which is based on the principle that each resident is entitled to enjoy and maintain the highest level of health, dignity, independence and activity.”

The Trailside Organic Farm will begin as a two-acre certified organic farm located on Cornwall Manor’s Woods Campus, adjacent to a nearby walking path. Cornwall Manor will use the organic produce grown on the farm to be served in all campus dining areas. Utilizing Rodale Institute’s expertise in organic growing methods, Trailside Organic Farm will provide residents with healthy, hyperlocal food choices and a thriving natural environment that supports their health, environment, and overall well-being.

Rodale Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing the regenerative organic movement through research, training and consumer education. Widely recognized as a founder of the modern organic movement, Rodale Institute, headquartered in Kutztown, Pennsylvania has been the global leader in organic agriculture for nearly 75 years.

Plans during 2021 include site preparations on the two-acre farm location, hiring a farm manager and planting crops on one acre. By 2022, a high tunnel (unheated greenhouse) will be installed to extend the growing season and crops will be planted on an additional .75 acres. Locally grown, seasonal produce is expected to be seen in Cornwall Manor’s dining rooms by fall 2022. As our harvest increases over time, Cornwall Manor residents and team members will also have the ability to purchase fresh, organic farm produce for personal use.

“At our core, Rodale Institute really is a human health organization, and this partnership with Cornwall Manor helps us realize that mission,” said Jeff Moyer, Rodale Institute CEO. “Our society’s older adults and other vulnerable populations deserve healthy, organic food. Building a farm right on Cornwall Manor’s campus ensures that residents will not only reap the nutritional benefits of organic food, but they will benefit from the biodiversity, clean air, and connection to nature that organic farms foster as well.”

Cornwall Manor is a 550-resident, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community that has been offering diversified and high-quality housing, health care and related services for individuals to achieve a retirement and aging lifestyle they find fulfilling in a secure, caring, and Christian environment since 1949.

Learn more about the partnership at RodaleInstitute.org/TrailsideOrganicFarm.

About Rodale Institute: Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the organic movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and consumer education. Widely considered the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture, Rodale Institute has been researching the best practices of organic agriculture and sharing findings with farmers, scientists, and consumers throughout the world since 1947. Learn more at RodaleInstitute.org.

About Cornwall Manor: Cornwall Manor is a non-profit active senior living community in Lebanon County, south-central Pennsylvania near Lebanon, Hershey and Lancaster, PA. We offer choices of apartments and homes as well as healthcare services to individuals aged 60 and over.

