Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 62 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “E-Commerce Packaging Market By Material Type (Protective Packaging, Corrugated Boxes, Paper, Tapes, Mailers, and Others), By Application (Electronics and Consumer Goods, Apparel and Fashion, Food and Beverages, Personal Care Products, Household & Furniture, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global E-Commerce Packaging Market was estimated at USD 27 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 62 Billion by 2026. The global E-Commerce Packaging Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2021 to 20266”.

E-Commerce Packaging Market: Key Market Insights Overview

With an increase in better connectivity among consumers at an optimum point along with an advent uptake in mobile devices with better functionality has given rise to the e-commerce shopping market. The latter is directly proportional to the rise in the e-commerce packaging sector. The sector for e-commerce packaging has grown significantly over the last few decades as the demand for e-commerce has begun cataloging a one-stop-shop consisting of all products found in physical retail shops. Furthermore, a constant rise of growth in the digital population as more consumers access the digitized world is expected to draw in a significant revenue stream over the forecast period.

Increasing concerns regarding plastic components in the packaging sector as well as stringent government regulation regarding corrugated boxes is expected to hamper the growth of the sector to a certain extent. However, a rise in the production of organic and recyclable materials by manufacturers is expected to fill in for the market value lost.

Request Your Free Sample Report of E-Commerce Packaging Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-commerce-packaging-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the E-Commerce Packaging Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the E-Commerce Packaging Market?

3) Who are the top market players in E-Commerce Packaging Market?

4) What will be the future market of the E-Commerce Packaging Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/e-commerce-packaging-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

E-Commerce Packaging Market: Industry Major Market Players

International Paper Company

DS Smith PLC

Mondi Packaging

Sealed Air

Spartan Paperboard

The Box Co-Op

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Smurfit Kappa Group

Packaging Corporation of America

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-commerce-packaging-market

Market Dynamics

With an increase in internet penetration towards urban and rural areas across the globe, the e-commerce market has been upgrading its marketing strategies in order to tap into a previously untapped market. Previously, companies that stuck to retail-only business strategies have begun producing their own version of e-commerce applications in order to get on the trend. The leading market players in the sector are moving ahead in the same direction. Amazon opened five new performance centers in India in order to recoup its position as the largest e-commerce presence in the region. Furthermore, collaboration in the sector helps combine two consumer bases of different shopping tastes. In essence, Amcor Limited acquired Bemis Company, Inc. By integrating their two firms together, Amcor looks to expand into the consumer base of Bemis and vice-versa.

The material segment can be categorized as protective packaging, corrugated boxes, paper, tapes, mailers, and others. The protective packaging is expected to witness the highest growth CAGR across the category for the forecast period. Protective packaging is the most primitive and reliable solution existing in the industry and it has been bettered over the years. It protects the goods from a range of issues that can be expected during transit of any kind.

The application segment can be broken down into electronic and consumer goods, apparel and fashion, food and beverages, personal care products & household, furniture, and others. Consumers and electronic goods hold a major market share in this segment with mobile devices accounts for a larger chunk in the axial breakdown. With a highly regular playing field, manufacturers and vendors work in tandem to provide the best devices at a successively lower price rate which has drawn the market to occupy a larger foothold.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/e-commerce-packaging-market

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global E-Commerce Packaging Market is segmented into material types, applications, and regions.

On the basis of material type, the segment can be broken down into protective packaging, corrugated boxes , paper, tapes, mailers, and others. Protective packaging is expected to account for the largest market share in the segment. Protective packaging prevents the goods from a litany of vibrations and shocks along with atmospheric effects such as dampening and dust. On the basis of application, the segment can be bifurcated into electronic and consumer goods, apparel and fashion, food and beverages, personal care products , household, furniture, and others. Electronic and consumer goods will dominate the category due to a surge of discounted goods, excessive alternatives, a highly competitive market, and the ease of functionality.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-commerce-packaging-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Asia-Pacific to Retain the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in the region during the forecast period due to an ever-increasing rise of e-commerce in the region. An uptake in disposable income, change w.r.t risk associated with e-commerce shopping as well as the advent of a huge labor force has given rise to the e-commerce packaging market. Furthermore, with the tremendous population within India and China, a huge surplus of revenue stream is expected to follow within the indicated forecast period.

Within the other regions, Europe and North America are expected to retain the remaining market value in terms of revenue. Germany leads the charge from Europe as a huge spur of growth has been observed due to the rising usage of electronic and commercial products being shipped. Furthermore, United States will post a high growth CAGR followed by the North America region witnessing a huge demand for fashion and apparel choices.

Browse the full “E-Commerce Packaging Market By Material Type (Protective Packaging, Corrugated Boxes, Paper, Tapes, Mailers, and Others), By Application (Electronics and Consumer Goods, Apparel and Fashion, Food and Beverages, Personal Care Products, Household & Furniture, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-commerce-packaging-market

The global e-commerce packaging market can be segmented into:

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: By Material Type Segment Analysis

Protective Packaging

Corrugated Boxes

Paper

Tapers

Mailers

Others

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Electronic and Consumer Goods

Apparel and Fashion

Food and Beverages

Personal Care Products & Household

Furniture

Others

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Related Reports:

Agricultural Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-packaging-market

Paint Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paint-packaging-market

Corrugated Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-corrugated-packaging-market-by-box-type-folding-1149

Alcohol Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-alcohol-packaging-market-by-packaging-type-primary-1001

Food Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-packaging-market-by-type-flexible-and-rigid-1068

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com