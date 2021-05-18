CAE and CenterPoint Education Solutions Collaborate to Support Mutual College and Career Readiness Goals

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential college and career readiness skills, announced a collaboration with CenterPoint Education Solutions, a nonprofit organization that provides aligned curriculum, assessment, and professional learning solutions to empower educators to help students succeed.



The like-minded nonprofit organizations will share ideas and key learnings, identifying ways to meet the needs of today’s states, districts, schools and students. Tying CenterPoint’s’ data literacy services to CAE’s assessment approaches offers mutual clients innovative solutions to address potential learning gaps.

“CAE’s globally-recognized performance-based assessment expertise and CenterPoint’s deep experience in building high-quality assessments and educator capacity to use data are logical counterparts,” said Bob Yayac, president and CEO, CAE. “Leveraging our organizations’ synergistic offerings furthers our common goal of maximizing students’ readiness for college and career.”

CAE’s Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and the College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) measure students’ ability to analyze, evaluate, and synthesize information and, ultimately, develop and effectively communicate a solution to a problem. CAE’s assessments incorporate real-world scenarios, engaging tasks, and open-ended questions with no single correct answer. CenterPoint’s curriculum-aligned interim and diagnostics measure understanding of content and where there may be learning gaps.

“We are excited about CenterPoint’s partnership with CAE, a company that aligns with our mission to support all students on their path to college and career readiness,” said Laura Slover, CEO, CenterPoint Education Solutions. “Our organizations are a natural fit to provide educators to the tools and knowledge they need to propel student growth and improvement, leading to greater success as they move on to their next step.”

About CenterPoint Education Solutions

At CenterPoint Education Solutions, we work with schools, education systems, and like-minded organizations to provide a suite of reliable assessments, high-quality content and curriculum development services, and expert professional learning solutions that catalyze teacher practice, deepen student learning, fuel meaningful policy, and promote equity. Centerpointeducation.org

About CAE

A nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve student outcomes, CAE develops performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential college and career readiness skills and identify opportunities for student growth. CAE’s Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) for higher education, College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for secondary education, and the new Success Skills Assessment (SSA+) for any level, evaluate the skills educational institutions and employers demand most: critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Based on CAE’s research, these skills are predictive of positive college and career outcomes. CAE also partners with its clients to design innovative performance assessments that measure the constructs vital to students, educators, and institutions, including subject area and grade specific assessments. Since 2002, more than 800,000 students at over 1,300 secondary and higher education institutions globally have completed CAE’s assessments. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org.