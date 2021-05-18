Gotransverse Once Again Invites Participants to Go Over the Edge for the Austin Make-A-Wish®

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading global provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, is again partnering with Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas to host the 11th Over the Edge event. This annual fund-raiser gives the first 150 individuals to raise $1,500 the opportunity to rappel down the side of 600 Congress Street, one of the tallest buildings in Austin, on June 5.



“Every business needs to commit to giving back to the community that supports them,” said James Messer, CEO of Gotransverse. “We love hosting the annual Over the Edge event and are excited to see everyone rappel down the side of our building. We hope that our continued partnership with our Make-A-Wish chapter helps to bring joy to children who need it the most.”

The Over the Edge event is inspired by the courage shown by children suffering from critical illness. Every year more than 550 children in south and central Texas are diagnosed with life-threatening conditions, and Over the Edge challenges members of the community to face their fears and rappel down the side of a building while raising money to grant wishes for critically ill children.

To learn more about Over the Edge, including to sign up to raise funds or review sponsorship opportunities, visit https://austinovertheedge.com.

