Rubicon Chief Strategy Officer Michael Allegretti Appointed to Tech:NYC Leadership Council

New York, NY, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that its Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Allegretti, has been appointed to Tech:NYC’s leadership council, effective immediately. The company itself has also joined Tech:NYC, New York City’s premier network of top technology companies and thought leaders, as part of this process.

“It is a great honor to be named to Tech:NYC’s leadership council, and Rubicon is proud to join the network alongside some of the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking companies,” said Michael Allegretti, Rubicon’s Chief Strategy Officer. “We are excited to be a part of this coalition of leaders who are defining the next generation of technology for New York City and the entire world.”

Tech:NYC is a vibrant coalition of tech leaders who work together to foster a dynamic, diverse, and creative New York City technology ecosystem. The organization brings together New York-based technologists, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to cultivate a successful local landscape, attract and retain top-tier talent, and celebrate New York and the companies that call it home. Tech:NYC mobilizes the expertise and resources of the tech sector to work with city and state government on policies that ensure New York’s innovation economy thrives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Allegretti to Tech:NYC’s leadership council, and to have Rubicon join our network,” said Julie Samuels, Executive Director of Tech:NYC. “As an innovator in the smart waste and recycling field, Michael is at the forefront of smart city technology and possesses invaluable knowledge having already led the development and deployment of Rubicon’s RUBICONSmartCity™ platform in dozens of cities across the United States. He brings a great deal of subject matter expertise to Tech:NYC and adds a unique perspective that will benefit our members immensely.”

This honor was a natural fit for Rubicon. Strategy and management of the company’s award-winning RUBICONSmartCity technology platform is run out of the company’s New York City leadership office. The platform enables city governments to run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and municipal fleet operations.

RUBICONSmartCity helps city governments by ensuring that every resident’s trash and recycling is collected on their scheduled day, meaning no missed pickups. It also documents litter, bulky waste, and illegal dumping with photos, making sure those piles are also cleaned up in a timely manner. It reduces recycling contamination, so cities can sell their recyclable commodities for as much money as possible, and it reduces the cost of collection by ensuring trucks are taking the most efficient path to collect waste and recycling. Finally, it equips these vehicles—which go up and down every street in every city at least once a week—with capabilities to look for critical infrastructure and quality of life issues that can plague communities, helping the company’s city partners deliver proactive government and equitable public service across all zip codes.

Tech:NYC was founded in 2016, with its network including marquee names such as Spotify, Google, Bloomberg, Facebook, Etsy, Amazon, Uber, and Salesforce.

