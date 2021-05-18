Pizza Heaven: Make Chicago-Style Pizza in the New Emile Henry Deep Dish Pan

New Castle, DE, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make hearty, Chicago-style pizza in the oven or on the grill with the new Emile Henry Deep Dish Pizza Pan. Crafted in France from Burgundy clay, this pan quickly and evenly conducts the intense heat required to create a pizza with a crispy deep-dish crust, perfectly golden and loaded with melted cheese and piping-hot toppings.

This attractive deep dish pan features large handles making it easier to lift and carry the pan from the oven or grill to the counter or table. The pan is scratch resistant so cooks can go ahead and use their pizza cutters, pizza wheels and knives to dig in and cut directly on the deep dish pan without damaging the surface. The pan is naturally non-stick and is dishwasher safe making clean up super easy.

With its 2 3/4" high sides, this multi-purpose pan is ideal for more than just pizza including potato and vegetable gratins, baked pasta, baked vegetables, fruit crumbles, cobblers, and mac & cheese. The 12-inch deep dish pizza pan retails for $69.95 and is available in burgundy and charcoal colors at Williams Sonoma and Emile Henry USA.

Specialists in culinary ceramic for more than 170 years, Emile Henry creates cooking products stamped by its unique savoir-faire. Inspired by its history and desires, the family-run company continues to use its passion for authentic, homemade cooking prepared with love and shared with pleasure. Emile Henry products are made of all-natural materials and are backed by a ten-year warranty, which is not offered by any other ceramic manufacturers. Carefully shaped, each piece is signed by the artisan who makes it. The ovenware is meticulously checked by the person who packs it, adding a label with their name for traceability and as a guarantee of quality. Emile Henry is in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

