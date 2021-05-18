Rafarma’s Global Pharmaceutical Strategy At A Glance

Nicosia, Cyprus, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) is an international biotechnological and pharmaceutical company that combines research centers and modern pharmaceutical production that meets international GMP standards.



Rafarma Pharmaceuticals has consolidated and is in the process of consolidating a number of industrial enterprises, the oldest of which dates back to 1931. The gross revenue of finished products in 2020 both for the company itself and for the affiliated persons at the end of the year amounted to about USD 75 million, the profit was about USD 15 million.

Since the founding of the portfolio of companies Rafarma has created a reliable business model focused on the development of high-quality innovative drugs. These innovations, based on both internal research and external partnerships, ensure the continued growth of the company and its sustainable operation in the pharmaceutical market.

In developing new drugs in the short term, the company is strategically focusing on:

• development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals and devices for nuclear medicine

• development of drugs for antibacterial and antiviral therapy using nanomaterials and nanotechnology

• development and commercialization of innovative sterile biological, immunological and target-oriented drugs for the treatment of cancer

• development and commercialization of medical equipment and medical products

• promotion of a number of other biotechnological projects

Rafarma implements industrial projects in Russia, Slovenia, Uzbekistan, and also conducts active marketing and trading activities in China and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. We are discussing our new industrial and scientific projects in the USA, Czech Republic, Greece, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Argentina.

Drugs under development at Rafarma have a high likelihood of becoming industry winners, allowing our company to create one of the most profitable and promising innovative drug portfolios of any biopharmaceutical company in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and China.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029