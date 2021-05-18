Allegro’s New 3DMAG Magnetic Position Sensor Enables Next-Generation ADAS Applications

Manchester, NH, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the release of the A31315 sensor, the newest member of the 3DMAG™ family of rotary and linear magnetic position sensor ICs for automotive and industrial applications. 3DMAG sensors combine Allegro’s proven planar and vertical Hall-effect technologies to measure magnetic field components along three axes (X, Y, Z), enabling true 3D sensing capabilities with a wide magnetic dynamic range without saturation.

Continued advancements in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems present new performance and functional safety challenges for system integrators. The A31315 sensor addresses these challenges by delivering the measurement accuracy and performance necessary to meet the stringent requirements of safety-critical automotive applications including steering, braking, transmission and throttle systems.

The sensors’ flexible 3D Hall front end and configurable signal processing architecture enable highly accurate, absolute linear position and rotary position measurements up to 360° while easing system integration challenges by providing greater freedom in sensor placement. Existing Allegro 3DMAG devices, such as the ALS31300 and ALS31313 sensors, also support 3D magnetometer applications in which all three magnetic components (B X , B Y , B Z ) are required to track complex magnetic movements.

“Building on Allegro’s decades of automotive magnetic sensing innovation, the 3DMAG family expands our range of industry-leading position sensing solutions to include virtually any moving magnet system while offering the performance and functional safety capabilities required to enable the next generation of ADAS solutions,” said Scott Milne, Business Unit Director for Magnetic Position Sensors at Allegro MicroSystems. “ADAS is a key growth engine for the automotive industry, and our early position in this market—combined with a robust new product pipeline—provides our customers with the sensing solutions they need to accelerate the adoption of ADAS features in smart, autonomous vehicles.”

Key Benefits of Allegro 3DMAG Position Sensors:

Superior accuracy and on-chip diagnostics help improve driver, passenger, and public safety for autonomous and driver-assisted vehicles.

High performance and flexibility across design placements and use cases simplifies Bills of Materials.

Low power consumption and robust power management options help extend and optimize battery life.

A31315: All Angles Covered for Safety-Critical Automotive Position Sensing Applications

Addressing the critical safety needs of autonomous driving systems and ADAS applications, the highly accurate A31315 position sensor contains advanced on-chip diagnostic features to ensure reliable, safe operation. It supports both rotary and linear position sensing in a robust design with excellent native angle error over temperature in any plane (<1.2° over the sensor’s full -40°C ~ +150°C operating range). Following Safety Element out of Context (SEooC) functional safety guidelines, the A31315 sensor supports ASIL-B (single die) and ASIL-D (dual die) system-level integration in accordance with ISO 26262 and is automotive qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 0.

The A31315 sensor is available as a single die in a compact SOIC-8 package, and as a fully redundant stacked dual die in a TSSOP-14 package for applications requiring redundancy or higher levels of measurement. Unlike traditional side-by-side dual die configurations, Allegro’s stacked die construction closely aligns the sensing elements of both die, ensuring the measurement of nearly identical magnetic fields. This innovative design enables the dual-die A31315 sensor to offer superior channel matching performance and tighter channel comparison thresholds common in fully redundant safety systems.

Versatile Position Sensing Solutions

Emerging trends such as autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, and Industry 4.0 are creating new packaging, performance, and power constraints in many systems. The highly versatile 3DMAG sensors, including the new A31315, address these constraints by easing system integration while enabling customers to achieve stringent accuracy requirements. The sensors’ wide range of programmable channel trim and linearization options can easily be adjusted to the magnetic circuitry to optimize for both accuracy and manufacturing efficiency in end-of-line programming times for specific applications. 3DMAG sensors also offer low power consumption and flexible power management options, enabling battery life optimization in portable applications.

3DMAG sensors support flexible low-voltage programming through sensor outputs regardless of the interface (e.g., analog, SAE J2716 SENT, PWM, I2C), allowing direct programming by a microcontroller in embedded designs and simplifying the interface for end-of-line system calibration. This low-voltage programming option also opens up new system architectures with remote field-replaceable sensor module designs that can be programmed by the electronic control unit (ECU).

To learn more about the Allegro 3DMAG family of products, including the high-performance A31315 position sensor, and to explore available design resources, visit allegromicro.com/3DMAG. Contact your local sales office for more information and to request samples and evaluation kits today.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems (Nasdaq: ALGM) is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, our team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give our customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide. Visit www.allegromicro.com.

